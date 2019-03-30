Dear Heloise: I saw an interview with a convicted burglar, and he said the one thing that deterred him from breaking into someone's house or vehicle was a BARKING DOG. He didn't want to draw attention to what he was doing. -- Janine R. in Florida

Our best friends, indeed! Other things that scare off burglars: motion-activated lighting, porch cameras and the TV. Of course, always lock the doors to your home and vehicle, and remove valuables from the car. -- Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Angie H. in Kingston, N.Y., sent a picture of her Woofie. He is sporting some waterproof dog boots and a rain slicker! Angie says Woofie adapted quite nicely to them, and his feet are clean, warm and dry (no salt or debris accumulation) when he's outside.

To see Woofie and our other Pet Pals, visit my newly updated website, www.Heloise.com, and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny and furry family member? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

WHO'S GOT THE BUTTON?

Dear Heloise: I don't throw out buttons (I even cut them off old shirts), frozen treat sticks, shoestrings, pieces of pretty cloth, extra yarn and so on. I donate them to the art teachers at school. They are very appreciative of them. Since they encourage creativity in the classroom, they need miscellaneous items to use in the crafts. -- Christina M., Athens, Ohio

P.S. If I don't intend to save a greeting card I've received, and the inside of the cover is not written on, I cut the card top off and reuse it when sending a note to someone.

'KNOT' A PROBLEM

Dear Heloise: We enjoy reading your column in The Maui (Hawaii) News.

Here is a laundry suggestion that works very well for us: Before placing fitted sheets in the washing machine, we turn two of the four corners inside out. This pretty much eliminates finding a wad of wet clothes wrapped up in one corner after the wash cycle is complete. -- Patty and Gary R., via email

Aloha to my friends in Maui! -- Heloise

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Dear Heloise: We have a birthday group of eight ladies. Sometimes, I don't have any clue what to give or buy them because I'm always concerned they won't like the gift. I keep getting lotions and candles -- enough is enough! Can you give me a clue what ladies in their 50s and 60s like to get? -- Ingrid in California

Ingrid, try some stationery complete with stamps, a sewing basket or a gift card. Don't waste time worrying if the receiver will like the gift -- she will. -- Heloise

P.S. Readers, any other suggestions for Ingrid?

TRASH CAN LINER

Dear Heloise: When I open a large bag of dog kibble, I open it so that I can use the empty bag as a kitchen trash can liner -- the kibble bag is going in the trash anyway! That's one less trash can liner to buy and go into the trash. -- Mary H., Arlington, Va.