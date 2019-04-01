Send events to:

Monday 1

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

The Compassionate Friends: 7:30 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 2401 S. Ohio. Supporting family after a child dies. (785) 823-7191.

McPHERSON — WTF (What the Freak) Fundraiser Event: 6:01 p.m., McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation, 1111 E. Kansas. Food crawl and live music. Cost: $40.30. (620) 241-8465, director@mcphersonmuseum.com.

Tuesday 2

Convention and Tourism Committee meeting: 7:30 a.m., Salina Annex, Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Ash.

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Salina Area Workers' Coalition: 4 p.m., Small Conference Room #2, Salina Public Library. Non-profit public interest group, educates and advocates for workers' issues.

Salina Planning Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Winter Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m., Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. Fifth. EBT/SNAP accepted; participating in Double Up Food Bucks to stretch EBT food dollars for more fruits and veggies.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.