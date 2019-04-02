SANTA MONICA, Calif. — One of the suspects in a 2017 murder has been arrested in California.

Ty Bohlander, is believed by law enforcement to be one of the parties responsible for the April 30, 2017, death of James McFarland, 64, a homless man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, whose body was discovered alongside a rural Cherokee County road.

“As the case evolved, detectives quickly identified Ty Bohlander and his mother Diana Bohlander, as suspects, leading to first degree murder charges being filed against both of them and arrest warrants being issued,” Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a release.

During the search for the Bohlander’s, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators obtained information leading them to believe they traveled to Aurora Colorado, Cheyenne Wyoming, and eventually to Southern California after killing McFarland.

“Our detectives have been working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshal’s Office, among other law enforcement partners, in an effort to locate and apprehend the suspects," Groves said. “Those efforts paid off when Bohlander was located and placed under arrest last week by the Santa Monica Police Department in California. He is currently being held in a Los Angeles Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting extradition back to Cherokee County.

“At this time, we are coordinating efforts with California authorities to extradite the suspect back to Kansas to answer for the allegations made against him. As for his mother, Diana, we believe her to still to be in the Santa Monica area and law enforcement there continue to search for her,” Groves said.