

Poor People's Campaign tour: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N Main St, Hutchinson. Kansas is one of 28 states participating in the national Poor People’s Campaign’s organizing tour, a push to highlight the urgent crises facing the nation’s 140 million poor and low-income people and hold accountable the elected officials who perpetuate policy violence against vulnerable communities. Join us to hear your friends and neighbors of Hutchinson speak to their reality of low wages, discrimination, and life and death without healthcare. Facilitated group discussions will be held on these issues, along with a Call to Action. Organized by Hutchinson community members and supported by the Poor People's Campaign. The tour also includes stops throughout the month in Hays (April 7), Dodge City (April 11), and Pittsburg (April 16.)

Hutchinson Community Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church gym, 201 E Sherman St, Hutchinson. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment for this drive at redcrossblood.org. The drive is also open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Book Signing and Live Music with Robert Hunter: 5 p.m. Tuesday, The Bookshelf, 206 N Main St, McPherson. Singer, songwriter and author, Robert Hunter will bring live music into independent bookstores across the United States including a stop in McPherson. Hunter is traveling to all 50 states in 52 weeks to promote his novel and newest album, both inspired by his wife's battle with breast cancer. Robert will be performing all original music and sharing stories from the road. In support of independent bookstores, Robert is giving away a free copy of his newest album "Revival" with each purchase of Robert's novel, "Relapse: A Love Story." The event is free to the public.

