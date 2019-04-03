It was a delayed start to the 2019 season, but a successful one to be sure.

After having its scheduled season opener postponed by wet weather last week, the Salina Central baseball team took the field for the first time Tuesday and picked up a pair of comfortable wins over McPherson and Topeka West in a triangular at Dean Evans Stadium.

The Mustangs opened with a 9-3 victory against McPherson in a game where they trailed 3-2 in the fourth. Central never trailed in its 14-4 run-rule win over Topeka West, scoring six runs in the second to break the game open.

"We've got some things to work on but we battled in there at the plate," Central coach Dee Kolzow said.

"We're young. We're awfully young but we won't use that as an excuse. There are things we need to work on and can get better at."

With only three seniors on the roster, Central's starting lineup in the season opener included four sophomores and a freshman.

One of the three seniors, third baseman Brogen Richardson, went 2 for 2 with two walks and three RBI in the win over McPherson, then added an RBI single in his first at-bat against the Chargers.

"We were ready for our first game," Richardson said. "It was exciting to finally get out and get that first win under our belts with a young team."

Richardson's two-out RBI single in the fourth got the Mustangs tied with McPherson at 3-all. Central took the lead in the fifth when sophomore Caden Kickhaefer and freshman Jaxson Kozlow opened the inning with back-to-back hits and later scored on an error and wild pitch.

Richardson added an RBI double and Jake Eisenhauer had run-scoring single in Central's four-run sixth.

Ben Driver, Dakota Hogan, Richardson and Kolzow had two hits each. Kickhaefer got the start on the mound in the opener and worked into the fourth inning, with Hogan throwing 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. Brently Newton got the final three outs without allowing a baserunner.

"It's early in the year and we think we know who our four starters will be, but it's not necessarily set," Kolzow said. "Both guys today that threw in relief in that first game came in and threw strikes.

"That's what we've got to have. Our pitchers have to throw strikes and we have to play solid defense, and in that first game we played solid defense."

The Mustangs scored two runs in the first against Topeka West, with Driver's bases loaded triple and a two-run double from Kickhaefer helping Central add to that lead in the second.

It was 8-3 before the Mustangs scored three runs on only one hit in the fourth inning. Central added one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game by the run rule.