LINDSBORG — In recognition of Lindsborg's 150th anniversary, this year's annual Messiah Festival of the Arts will celebrate the legacy of the Smoky Valley with a special Palm Sunday concert event featuring multiple area high school choirs and the 300-member Bethany Oratorio Society.

"A Celebration of the Smoky Valley" will feature student performers from Saline Central High School, Southeast of Saline High School, Smoky Valley High School and Inman High School, performing choral selections of their own and with the Bethany Oratorio Society.

The Oratorio Society also will perform selections accompanied by writings by Bethany College professor Linda Lewis that spotlights the legacy of local communities and prominent past residents of the Smoky Valley area, including artist Birger Sandzén and Alma Louise Olson, a Swedish war correspondent during World War II.

Former Kansas governor John Carlin will be guest narrator for the event, which begins at 3 p.m. April 14 in Presser Hall on the Bethany College campus.

Mark Lucas, associate professor of music and director of choral activities at Bethany College, said that while the centerpieces of the Messiah Festival will always be the performances of Handel's "Messiah" on Easter Sunday and Bach's "Passion According to St. Matthew" on Good Friday, it is important to introduce new and diverse programming each year.

"A lot of the times, people don't realize the festival is more than performances of Bach and Handel," he said. "It's 10 days of events, and it's never the same thing each year."

The 10 days of music, art and theater begins April 11 with a Bethany College band concert and concludes with the traditional "Messiah" performance April 21. In between, visitors can experience a downtown Lindsborg jazz walk, a juried student art exhibition at the Mingenback Art Center, a theater performance focusing on three visions of the Middle East, and "Messiah" soloist and student honors recitals.

Fans of Handel's "Messiah" can get a sneak preview of this year's performance on Sunday when 17 selected Bethany College students perform solos during the dress rehearsal of the piece, which begins at 3 p.m. Sunday in Presser Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Lucas, who has conducted the "Messiah" for the last five years, said an effort is being made this year to make the Messiah Festival more accessible by lowering the ticket prices of the Bach and Handel performances. There also is a "Full Festival Experience" discount package offered for the Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday concerts.

"I've talked to people who wanted to come to these ticketed events but couldn't afford them," he said. "We felt we were pricing people out of this experience, and we need to make it accessible to everyone."

Lucas said the Messiah Festival has always been a way to "celebrate the spiritual life of the community here," so it's important that as many people as possible can share in the celebration.

"Everyone does 'Messiah,' but no one does it like we do," he said. "I'm pretty sure no one in North America has done it as long as we have. The way we perform it, it's a real spiritual experience."

More information on the Messiah Festival, as well as biographies of all the "Messiah" soloists, can be found at messiahfestival.org.

Highlights of the 2019 Messiah Festival of the Arts include:

• April 11 — Bethany College Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Presser Hall. Free admission.

• April 12 — Landmark Concert Series Jazz Walk, 7 p.m., downtown Lindsborg. Featuring critically-acclaimed trumpet player Miles Bonny with the Draper Family Band.

• April 14 — Juried Student Art Exhibition Closing Reception, 1 p.m., Mingenback Art Center; Award Ceremony, 2:50 p.m., Presser Hall.

"A Celebration of the Smoky Valley," 3 p.m., Presser Hall. Tickets: $10 online, $13 at the door. Online sales end at 3 p.m. April 12.

• April 15 — Theater event: "The Fever Chart: Three Visions of the Middle East" by Naomi Wallace, 7:30 p.m., Burnett Center. A talk back session will follow. Free admission.

• April 16 — Recital featuring "Messiah" soloists, 7:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church. Free admission.

• April 18 — Student Honors Recital, 2:30 p.m., Pearson Chapel. Free admission.

• April 19 — J.S. Bach's "Passion According to St. Matthew," 7:30 p.m., Presser Hall. Tickets: $17 online, $20 at the door. Online sales end at 3 p.m. April 18.

• April 21 — Handel's "Messiah," 3 p.m., Presser Hall. Tickets: $17 online, $20 at the door. Online sales end at 3 p.m. April 18.