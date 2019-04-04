The PHS softball team split with Larned on Tuesday, losing the first game but coming back with a win in the second.

The girls started off a little rough at the beginning of the first game, allowing Larned to get up 4-0 by the second inning. However, Pratt was able to come back with 4 runs in the third inning to make the score 4-5.

The Greenbacks weren’t able to stay with Larned throughout the rest of the game and ended with their first loss of the season, 6-10.

The second game was a battle for both teams and Pratt was ready for a fight. The Indians found themselves in the lead by the end of the third quarter, 5-2, but Pratt didn’t let them have it for long and came back, scoring 4 runs in the next inning.

It was back and forth throughout the rest of the game until Pratt scored a run in the seventh inning to pull ahead by one. They stopped Larned from scoring anymore and took the win, 11-10. Pratt now has a record of 3-1 on the season.

They return home next Tuesday to take on the Hoisington Cardinals.