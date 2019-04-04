Surprise, surprise! All charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped. Isn't it amazing, the difference in the level of justice for deplorables like me and the rich, the famous who have friends in high places.

What Smollett did could have caused a riot. There were security cameras that recorded the lie that he tried to perpetrate on all of us. Isn't it amazing that the white supremacists, who assailed him, were two Nigerian brothers?

Apparently, the security cameras recorded them as white. The cameras evidently don't record red either — the MAGA hats showd up.

For him to perpetrate such a lie and not be held accountable is a travesty. He stirred up the racial division in our country. As a hater of President Trump, he tried to stir up hatred against our president.

Aren't you thankful the liberal-progressive media thoroughly vetted the story before they ran with it? What a disgrace, to put down the law officers who checked out his story and revealed the truth concerning the matter.

Those white supremacists were the strangest looking white supremacists I have ever seen. The media blamed Trump for the "attack" on Smollett. What we saw was rich and famous privilege.

The media were once the watchdog of our nation. The media have become the lap-dog of the liberal-progressives, lying on the floor at their feet, and barking out whatever the liberal-progressives feed them.

That regurgitated fake news sure stinks.

Paul McNall, Sharon Springs