“Letter writing is the only device for combining solitude with good company” -- quote attributed to Lord Byron

April is National Letter Writing Month.

Remember letters? Letters that you put a postage stamp on. Letters that you mail to someone. Remember those kinds of letters?

I recently made a Facebook post about Letter Writing Month, asking for addresses of anyone wishing to receive a letter. I received over 50 responses. I will be busy each day, ensuring that each person gets a letter this month. And I am hoping each recipient will enjoy receiving something in their mailbox other than an advertising flyer or bills.

People remember postcards and letters in the mail, with fondness and joy. Love letters were coveted, kissed, wrapped with ribbon and saved in shoe boxes. People's penmanship, messy or flourished, was recognized. You knew who wrote to you based on their handwriting.

Knowing someone’s hand held the pen and touched the paper I am reading is satisfying and creates a connection for me. The human element in the writing of a letter and the receiving of a letter is something I have always enjoyed and still do!

When I was young, I had pen pals. I loved pen pals! If I made a friend from somewhere else, we would write letters back and forth to stay in touch. A letter would come, with news and a hello, sometimes with pictures or a saved article from a newspaper, and just like that, it was my turn to reply. A correspondence tennis match. There was joy in writing the letter and sending it, and anticipation in getting something back from that person.

Obviously, there was a lot of patience involved as well. I remember saving a lot of this correspondence through the years. The saved letters were comforting. They were something I could go back to when missing someone or simply reminiscing. I had one friend from high school in particular, and when I moved away, she and I would create colorful envelopes to house our five- to ten-page letters to each other, making designs and shapes with markers and pens. We really got creative with the container our letters came in. I have them saved to this day. We wrote down everything that was happening at the time, as well as preserving things that we shared, things that made us laugh. We missed each other. We spent time staying connected. These became paper time capsules of our lives. I still have many of these letters.

My love of writing, corresponding with others, and creativity later led me into a world of mail art in the 1980s.

In Loredana Parmesani's book "The art of the century. Movements, theories, schools and trends 1900-2000," the artist writes: "The purpose of mail art, an activity shared by many artists throughout the world, is to establish an aesthetical communication between artists and common people in every corner of the globe, to divulge their work outside the structures of the art market and outside the traditional venues and institutions: a free communication in which words and signs, texts and colours act like instruments for a direct and immediate interaction."

I had just entered art school in San Francisco in the '80s and was exposed to underground everything. Mail art was the act of sending something artful through the mail. It usually consisted of something pasted, xeroxed, with rubber stamping on top of that. Artists would often make their own art stamps and place those along with the postage stamps on the envelopes. Sometimes artists would only place their handmade stamp on the envelope and see if it went through unnoticed!

The recipients of my mail art also received things with glitter all over them. There was a lot of glitter in my work in the '80s. The most fascinating part of the mail art world was the extensive network of people it connected me to, around the world. I was exposed to artists Ray Johnson, Anna Banana, Cavellini, Cracker Jack Kid, and hundreds more, along with mail artists and historians John Held and Ruud Janssen, who had the insight to catalogue much of the mail art history from this time forward.

Once I sent one or two things to someone, or entered a mail art show of some kind, my name and address were on a list and I would begin receiving mail from every country! We new how to network back then before the internet! This was networking one could see, touch and feel, while being tactile and creative. There is nothing for sale and there is no profit motive. It is the essence of art for art’s sake.

The blend of pen pals mixed with creating art sits well with my heart.

I am still an active participant with mail art, being part of correspondence groups, and sending artful things through the post.

Every time I see a colorful, artful envelope in my mailbox I experience joy. I think the mail carrier enjoys it too.

So even with complaints about postage rates, the fact I can send a letter from wherever I am in the United States, to wherever you are in the United States for 55 cents, still pleases me. To me, it’s the best purchase 55 cents will buy!

Jennifer Randall, a Hutchinson artist and organizer of Third Thursday, writes an arts and entertainment column for The Hutchinson News. Reach her at jenrandallart@yahoo.com.