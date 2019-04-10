In reference to Chriss McDiffett's letter of March 29, "Our declining morality and civility."

I quite agree with him. Our country is a mess, and it is because of our national sins. I fully agree with our Constitution, and it is a very important part of our history.

But it is not the only history of our country. America's history goes much futher back than our Constitution. It goes all the way back to Abraham.

The story of America's exalted position in the world today traces all the way back to the biblical patriarch Abraham.

God called him and put him through a severe test of his faith. When Abraham passed it, God made an extraordinary promise to him (Genesis 22:16-17).

God promised to bestow real power on nations that would descend from Abraham, nations that are still on the scene in modern times. You can read the full story of how God kept this promise in Herbert W. Armstrong's book "The United States and Britain in Prophecy."

You can get it at the Trumpet.com or 1-800-772-8577. All books and magazines are free.

The book will prove the history of our country and who God's chosen people really are. They are the white American and British peoples, and we are called Israel of the tribe of Jacob.

It has nothing to do with the Jews. I urge you to get the book. Mr. McDiffett, you will be astounded.

God bless you if you take heed.

Doris Carter, Salina