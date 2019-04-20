Today's Birthday (04/20/19). Family fortunes rise this year. Travels and studies benefit from homework discipline. Discover something new about yourself. Write your masterpiece this summer, before your journey takes a different path. Savor a wondrous exploration next winter, before a plot zigzag. Collaborate and coordinate for shared gain.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Profit potential rises this month under the Taurus Sun. Your creativity gets lucrative. Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign. You're irresistible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Your confidence grows, with the Sun in Taurus this month. You're in your element. With Venus in Aries, beauty feeds your spirit. Consider a heartfelt dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Get productive behind closed doors under the Taurus Sun. Recharge with peace and quiet. Get social, with Venus in Aries. Benefits flow through friends. Team collaborations thrive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially popular under the Taurus Sun. Assume authority, with Venus in Aries. Take on greater leadership. Career advancement is distinctly possible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- For the next month, with the Sun in Taurus, advance your professional agenda. Explore and discover new beauty with Venus in Aries. Venture forth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand your influence. Travel beckons this month under the Taurus Sun. Cash flow rises, with Venus in Aries. Divert funds to savings. Invest in beauty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage shared finances for growth under the Taurus Sun. Partnerships flourish this month, with Venus in Aries. Your collaboration could get profitable. Work together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Develop strong partnerships this month, with the Sun in Taurus. Prioritize health, fitness and work, with Venus in Aries. Energy grows with practice and exercise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Your work and health flower. Strengthen practices this month under the Taurus Sun. You're especially lucky in love, with Venus in Aries. Creativity and romance sparks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Romance, creativity and fun abound, with the Sun in Taurus. Beautify your home, with Venus in Aries. Share domestic joys with family and friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Fix up your place this month. Invest in home and family under the Taurus Sun. Creative arts satisfy, with Venus in Aries. Express your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Write and share your message. Your creativity flourishes, with the Sun in Taurus. This month gets lucrative, with Venus in Aries. Grow savings and beauty.