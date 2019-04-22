This week, readers were curious about hawks in Hutchinson and campers at the fairgrounds.

Q: I live out by Mission Place and we see a lot of hawks swooping in this area. We have several people near here with small dogs who are concerned about the hawks swooping down. What can we do to keep our pets safe when we’re outside?

The tabloids love a good story about birds of prey abducting pets like the wicked witch of the west (“and your little dog, too!”). But these tales are just that – stories.

I spoke with Ken Lockwood, program director at Eagle Valley Raptor Center in Cheney. He explained that hawks and other birds like them wouldn’t carry off a small dog because they can’t lift them.

“They can only carry off two to three pounds at most. They don’t differentiate between a rabbit and a small dog. They just see it as a small furry animal for dinner,” Lockwood said. “They’re more carrion eaters, rather than trying to take on a dog.”

Now, just because they can’t doesn’t mean they won’t try. Lockwood said that a swooping hawk in your area might be sick or aging.

“They go after cats and dogs as a last resort. It may be a larger female that might be injured or too old to catch rats and mice,” Lockwood said.

These birds still have sharp talons and can injure potential prey, even though they can’t carry them off.

Lockwood’s advice?

“Whenever you have to let the little guy out, keep him on a leash. Hawks are afraid of humans,” he said.

Q: How come there are so many campers staying at the State Fair campgrounds for the last four weeks? Is there something going on? I have not seen it this crowded this time of the year.

Yes, there’s a variety of events occurring in town that bring visitors, and their campers, to the fairgrounds.

“We are very busy in our RV Park. We have pipeline crews, folks working at the refinery in McPherson, along with snowbirds heading home. Last weekend we had a small RV rally, as well,” said Amy Bickel, director of marketing and public information officer for the Kansas State Fair.

Q: Are there new restaurants coming to Hutchinson?

Yes. I asked Debra Teufel, president and CEO of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce, for some insight.

“Scuttlebutts will open soon in The Clayworks by Disability Supports. Scooters is underway at 30th and Plum,” Teufel said.

Q: Why do we not get the Walgreens ad in the Sunday paper, also Target? We get Menards and Best Buy which are in Wichita and not Hutch.

I checked in with Anita Stuckey, marketing solutions manager at The News.

“Since Target left our market, their corporate company pulled their Sunday inserts. We have tried to get them to run them as a secondary market, but they have not agreed to that as of yet,” Stuckey said. “On Walgreens, they told us they were doing a test and dropped for one month. They have not come back. These are decisions all made by their corporate headquarters. Our team is still working on getting them back into our paper.”

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.