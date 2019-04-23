Less than a week after investigating a threat of violence made through social media against Horace Good Middle School, Garden City police and school officials on Monday night were made aware of a new threat that was made against the school.

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were informed that a second threat had been made against the school, 1412 N. Main St., via an anonymous social media app. Neither police nor school officials have elaborated on details of the threat, but police said the message suggested the threat would be carried out at the school on the following day, Tuesday.

In a letter to parents and guardians posted late Monday night on the Garden City USD 457 Facebook, HGMS Middle School Principal Brad Springston said the school and district administration believe the school is safe and that the school would continue with its regular schedule on Tuesday with an increased law enforcement presence. He also said the school would respect a parent's decision to keep their child at home on Tuesday.

The letter stated that the school administration “was informed late Monday night that there was a potential threat of a violent act being made towards the school through social media.” The letter states that as of Monday night, no arrests had been made and that law enforcement was investigating the matter.

In the latest threat, an app that sends anonymous messages was used to make the threat, Springston stated in his letter.

Police and school officials are encouraging parents and guardians to monitor their children’s social media accounts and report any suspicious information or activity.

Police on Thursday identified a 14-year-old male Horace Good student they believe was responsible for making last week’s threat and have asked the Finney County Attorney’s Office to charge him with aggravated criminal threat and criminal false communications. Authorities said last week's threat, which was made Wednesday, depicted the use of firearms to harm students at the school.

Police are asking anyone with information about the most recent threat to call the GCPD at (620) 276-1300, Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807 if they wish to remain anonymous, or to text GCTIP and their tip to Tip411 (847411).

Check GCTelegram.com for further updates on this developing story.