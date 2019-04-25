Split levels, 3-D printers and a Tardis-themed elevator were all discussed as possible elements of a Hutchinson Public Library project.

Hutchinson Community College students in the Computer Drafting Technology program presented ideas for a possible expansion of the library’s makerspace and young adult sections to library personnel April 17 at the Shears Technology Center.

“This is a capstone class, so it gives us a chance to take aspects from several classes and bring them all into one real-life project,” student and presenter Kurt Neighbor said.

The students used computer drafting programs to design blueprints and digital renderings of an addition to the Hutchinson Public Library, which would become the new home of its makerspace, a young adult area and more. Students also looked at city codes to determine where to build, how large they could build, and what the building must legally include. They also had a list of requests from the library, including a kitchen, storage cubbies, a conference room and more.

“They spend two years with me learning the technology and concepts,” Computer Drafting Technology Coordinator Tracy Chadwick said. “It’s useful for them to do a real-world project — even if it doesn’t get built — to work with a real client with needs and wants.”

Neighbor, along with two other students — Conner Williams and Sherryann Rouse — presented their designs to library personnel.

Neighbor created two designs, both separated around noise levels, isolating the 3-D printing room. Williams created a coffee-shop style lounge for teenagers visiting the library to study or read, and Rouse went with a unique split-level design.

Neighbor also included a Tardis from the television series Doctor Who, which one library personnel member suggested turning into the elevator.

Chadwick said the program had worked with the library in the past, but on a much more conceptual level. This time, the library had actually been looking to change its makerspace, currently located in the lower level of the library.

“We’re looking at our makerspace and at services we provide for our young adult crowd,” Library Director Gregg Wamsley. “It’s always good to have an extra set of eyes on a project, so we were looking for ideas of how to expand, improve or make things better.”

Wamsley said the presentations were a win-win for both HCC and the library, and that they got some great ideas from the students.

“We absolutely got some ideas, and I thought the presentations were great,” he said. “It definitely sparked some conversations, so it gave us the spark we were looking for.”