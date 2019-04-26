The Board of County Commissioners of Leavenworth County will be considering applications to fill the vacancy of the unexpired term of trustee for the Stranger Township Board. The township trustee term will expire in January 2021.

Applications must be submitted to the County Clerk’s Office at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St., prior to 5 p.m. May 10.

Applicants must be a registered voter and reside in Stranger Township. Persons interested in serving in this capacity should file an application with Janet Klasinski, Leavenworth County Clerk. Applications can be mailed to 300 Walnut St., Suite 106, Leavenworth, KS, 66048 or emailed to jklasinski@leavenworthcounty.org

For more information, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0422.