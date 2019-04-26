GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Wes Brooks, Dick Morrison, Ron Jones, Jack Bender -3.

2. DeWayne Morgan, Doug Phillips, Dennis Carter, J.R. Pitts, Ray Ruggles -3.

3. Darel Cloyd, Rob Younken, Jim Linser, Jerry Schmidt -2.

Closest to pin 3 — Sam Farmer. Closest to pin 9 on second shot — Paul Normandin.

Next play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

AUTO RACING

81 Speedway

April 20

NCRA Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 4-Dan Powers, [3]; 2. MC2-Clint McFadden, [1]; 3. 86-Brian Franz, [4]; 4. 65-Tyler Davis, [10]; 5. 21C-Cody Schniepp, [8]; 6. 2-Joe Cleveland, [2]; 7. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, [5]; 8. 93-Brandon Massey, [6]; 9. 69-Cecil Dymond, [15]; 10. 60-Cody Kretchmar, [12]; 11. 7-Treyton Gann, [11]; 12. 22N-Kevin Newell, [17]; 13. 429-Shelby Stucky, [19]; 14. 78B-Blake Moler, [13]; 15. 19R-Ryan Gustin, [9]; 16. 3J-Jake Nightingale, [16]; 17. 99T-T.J. Tolan, [18]; 18. 91-Ross Shipman, [14]; 19. 11B-Bill Siemers, [20]; 20. 25-Scott Green, [7].

B Feature — 1. 7-Treyton Gann, [5]; 2. 60-Cody Kretchmar, [2]; 3. 78B-Blake Moler, [1]; 4. 91-Ross Shipman, [6]; 5. 69-Cecil Dymond, [9]; 6. 3J-Jake Nightingale, [4]; 7. 22N-Kevin Newell, [3]; 8. 99T-T.J. Tolan, [8]; 9. 429-Shelby Stucky, [7]; 10. 11B-Bill Siemers, [10]; 11. 32R-Daniel Richey, [13]; 12. 4A-Josh Lanterman, [16]; 13. 31-Jason McGehee, [14]; 14. 87-Kenny Sweet, [15].

Heat 1 — 1. 21C-Cody Schniepp, [2]; 2. 93-Brandon Massey, [5]; 3. 2-Joe Cleveland, [9]; 4. 60-Cody Kretchmar, [3]; 5. 7-Treyton Gann, [4]; 6. 3J-Jake Nightingale, [8]; 7. 32R-Daniel Richey, [1]; 8. 10-Marc Hurd, [7]; 9. 4A-Josh Lanterman, [6].

Heat 2 — 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin, [2]; 2. 25-Scott Green, [5]; 3. 4-Dan Powers, [9]; 4. 65-Tyler Davis, [6]; 5. 91-Ross Shipman, [1]; 6. 99T-T.J. Tolan, [4]; 7. 11B-Bill Siemers, [3]; 8. 35G-Barry Gifford, [7]; 9. 87-Kenny Sweet, [8].

Heat 3 — 1. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, [3]; 2. MC2-Clint McFadden, [7]; 3. 86-Brian Franz, [9]; 4. 22N-Kevin Newell, [2]; 5. 78B-Blake Moler, [8]; 6. 429-Shelby Stucky, [6]; 7. 69-Cecil Dymond, [5]; 8. 31-Jason McGehee, [4]; 9. 24-Corey Lagroon, [1].

NCRA Late Model

A Feature — 1. 7D-Dusty Leonard, [4]; 2. 92-Delbert Smith, [3]; 3. 55-Chris Kratzer, [6]; 4. 92S-Daniel Smith, [7]; 5. 199-Adam Schrag, [2]; 6. 86J-Travis Johnson, [10]; 7. 104T-Tyler Frye, [13]; 8. 2G-Brandon Givens, [12]; 9. 2X-Robert Shepard, [8]; 10. 104-Adam Popp, [11]; 11. 77-Cory Dumpert, [5]; 12. B1-Dustin Bolster, [15]; 13. 84-Gary Kilbourn, [14]; 14. 1JR-Justin Kinderknecht, [9]; 15. 42R-Ross McCartney, [1].

Heat 1 — 1. 42R-Ross McCartney, [4]; 2. 92-Delbert Smith, [3]; 3. 92S-Daniel Smith, [2]; 4. 55-Chris Kratzer, [7]; 5. 86J-Travis Johnson, [1]; 6. 2G-Brandon Givens, [5]; 7. 104T-Tyler Frye, [8]; 8. B1-Dustin Bolster, [6].

Heat 2 — 1. 199-Adam Schrag, [1]; 2. 7D-Dusty Leonard, [3]; 3. 77-Cory Dumpert, [5]; 4. 2X-Robert Shepard, [4]; 5. 1JR-Justin Kinderknecht, [2]; 6. 104-Adam Popp, [6]; 7. 84-Gary Kilbourn, [7].

NCRA Mod Lites

A Feature — 1. 19-Ryan Ayers, [2]; 2. 3D-Dustin Forsberg, [1]; 3. 87-Kenny Sweet, [4]; 4. 81-Jon Freeman, [5]; 5. 22-Alex Loveless, [7]; 6. 66-Jeremy Heim, [3]; 7. 25-Andrue Halpain, [9]; 8. 23C-Elliot May, [10]; 9. 10-Darren Allison, [11]; 10. 3-Austin Krogmeier, [8]; 11. 88C-Chris Unruh, [6].

Heat 1 — 1. 66-Jeremy Heim, [2]; 2. 19-Ryan Ayers, [6]; 3. 88C-Chris Unruh, [1]; 4. 22-Alex Loveless, [3]; 5. 25-Andrue Halpain, [5]; 6. 10-Darren Allison, [4].

Heat 2 — 1. 3D-Dustin Forsberg, [4]; 2. 81-Jon Freeman, [1]; 3. 87-Kenny Sweet, [5]; 4. 3-Austin Krogmeier, [3]; 5. 23C-Elliot May, [2].

Sooner Limited Mod

A Feature (20 laps) — 1. 12R-Hesston Shaw, [1]; 2. 58-Don Reid, [2]; 3. 92-Jeffrey Kaup, [5]; 4. 42-Todd Decker, [10]; 5. 44-Mike Lunow, [9]; 6. 101-Jeff Rozelle, [8]; 7. 33-Matt Beasley, [3]; 8. 10-Alex Wiens, [12]; 9. 25W-Jimmie Wright, [15]; 10. 18-Kyle Wiens, [11]; 11. 19J-Jimmy Manharth, [13]; 12. (DNF) 1F-Robert Elliott, [4]; 13. (DNF) B4-Jared Baird, [6]; 14. (DNF) 19-Terry Collins, [17]; 15. (DNF) 52-Preston Crawford, [14]; 16. (DNF) 158-Chad Reid, [7]; 17. (DNF) 25-Frank Stapp, [16].

Heat 1 (8 laps) — 1. 12R-Hesston Shaw, [5]; 2. 1F-Robert Elliott, [4]; 3. B4-Jared Baird, [3]; 4. 42-Todd Decker, [1]; 5. 44-Mike Lunow, [6]; 6. 101-Jeff Rozelle, [9]; 7. 19J-Jimmy Manharth, [7]; 8. 25W-Jimmie Wright, [8]; 9. (DNF) 19-Terry Collins, [2].

Heat 2 (8 laps) — 1. 92-Jeffrey Kaup, [1]; 2. 58-Don Reid, [6]; 3. 33-Matt Beasley, [8]; 4. 158-Chad Reid, [5]; 5. 18-Kyle Wiens, [2]; 6. 10-Alex Wiens, [4]; 7. 52-Preston Crawford, [3]; 8. (DNF) 25-Frank Stapp, [7].

All-KCAC

tennis teams

WICHITA — Below are the 2018-19 All-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tennis teams as selected by the conference coaches:

WOMEN

First Team

Brittany Zipf, jr., McPherson, Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia

Brailey McMinn, so., Southwestern, Canyon, Texas

Esperanza Contador, so., Southwestern, Badajoz, Spain

Besa Bwalya, jr., McPherson, Hoisington

Emilia Schorghuber, fr., Southwestern, Muhldorf, Germany

Erica Paradise, fr., McPherson, Bakersfield, Calif.

Second Team

Naima Mexsen, sr., Tabor, Gomez Palayio, Mexico

Madeline Watson, so., Friends, Goddard

Rhian Shepherd, jr., Ottawa, Carlton North, Australia

Zoe Bouwmeester, jr., McPherson, Zutphen, Netherlands

Nicole Robbins, sr., Ottawa, Los Angeles, Calif.

Gabby Arias, jr., Ottawa, Glen Burnie, Md.

Honorable Mention

Maddie Thrasher, so., Sterling, Sterling

Meghan Kindred, so., Southwestern, Boerne, Texas

Janae Ryan, so., Sterling, Claflin

Olivia Brubacher, so., Tabor, Hesston

Serena Wong, sr., Bethel, Newton

Keeley Hipp, so., Sterling, Claflin

Coach of the year — Jason Speegle, Southwestern

Player of the year — Brittany Zipf, McPherson

Scholar-Athlete of the year — Zoe Bouwmeester

Newcomer of the year — Gabby Arias, Ottawa

Freshman of the year — Emilia Schorghuber, Southwestern

Sportsmanship award — Naima Mexsen, Tabor

MEN

First Team

Franco Poi, jr., Southwestern, Cordoba, Argentina

Claudio Quinones, jr., Ottawa, Barcelona, Spain

Raul Rivero-Eggers, fr., Bethany

Jacob Turley, so., McPherson, Milton Keynes, England

Mario Rincon, jr., Kansas Wesleyan, Bogota, Colombia

Lukas Michenka, sr., Ottawa, Prague, Czech Republic

Second Team

Juan Jimenez, sr., McPherson, Pereira, Colombia

David Moral-Tebar, fr., Southwestern, La Roda, Spain

Michael Moody, sr., Kansas Wesleyan, Midwest City, Okla.

Santiago Ramos, so., Southwestern, Ville Allende, Argentina

Julien Bodin, so., McPherson, Cartagena, Spain

Angel Miguel, sr., Tabor, Valencia, Spain

Honorable Mention

Edward Sengai, sr., Bethany, Mutare, Zimbabwe

Lasse Scharpman, fr., Friends, Bielefeld, Germany

Felix Diaz, jr., Kansas Wesleyan University La Guaira, Venezuela

Nolan Schrader, fr., Bethel, McPherson

Manuel Lopez-Videla , fr., Bethany,

Santiago Bracco, so., Southwestern, Jesus Maria, Argentina

Coach of the year — Jason Speegle, Southwestern

Player of the year — Franco Poi, Southwestern

Scholar-Athlete of the year — Juan Jimenez, McPherson

Freshman of the year — Raul Rivero, Bethany

Newcomer of the year — Claudio Quinones, Ottawa

Sportsmanship award — Gabe Johnson, Bethel

Newton names

college signees

Three Newton High School senior athletes have made college commitments in recent days.

Newton senior track athlete Jerik Ochoa formally committed to the United States Military Academy (Army) at West Point.

Ochoa competes in the hurdles for the Railers, taking eighth at state in the 110-meter high hurdles as a junior and sixth as a sophomore. He also qualified in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles as a sophomore and a junior.

Army competes in the Patriot League in track. Black Knights of the Hudson finished second in conference last season.

He is the second Newton athlete to commit to a service academy this year, joining wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson, who committed to Air Force.

Basketball player DesiRay Kernal signed to play at Texas A&M-Commerce beginning this fall.

Kernal, a 6-foot guard-forward, helped lead the Railers to Class 5A state berths as both a freshman and a sophomore. She was a multi-year All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I and all-state selection.

Texas A&M-Commerce is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the Lone Star Conference.

The Lions were 20-11 last season, 14-6 in conference play. The team fell in the semifinals of the conference post-season tournament to West Texas A&M and to Colorado-Mesa in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

Newton High soccer player Jose Moreno signed a letter of intent to play at Bethel College beginning this fall.

Bethel was 1-14-2 last season, 1-9-2 in KCAC play.

Halstead players

sign with colleges

HALSTEAD — A pair of Halstead High School basketball players signed letters of intent to play college basketball beginning this fall.

Braden Gerber signed to play at Hesston College beginning this fall.

Andrew O’Brien signed to play at Northern Oklahoma College-Enid.

Both players helped lead the Drgaons to a Class 3A state title as a junior.

Hesston begins its second season in the Jayhawk Conference. The Larks were 10-20 last season, 0-10 in the conference.

NOC-E finished 12-19 last season, 7-9 in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Wrestling

rule changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of State High School Associations announced several rule changes for high school wrestling which will take effect for the 2019-20 school year.

The most significant rule change involves possible injuries to the head, neck, cervical column and/or nervous system.

If “an appropriate health-care professional” is present at the match, in addition to the 90 seconds of injury time, a wrestler will have a maximum of five minutes to have the injury evaluated and determine if the wrestler can continue.

Any symptoms of concussion would require an automatic injury default.

“If an appropriate health-care professional is not present, all injuries to the head and neck would be covered by the same timeframe as other injuries.”

A second injury stoppage in the match for the same type of injury would require the wrestler to default the match.

The second major set of rule changes involve stalling.

Stalling penalties will be treated separately from other penalties. After a warning for stalling, a wrestler will be penalized a point on the second and third calls. A fourth penalty will result in two points and choice of position on restart for the opponent. A fifth stalling call will result in disqualification.

Rules were clarified in situations where wrestlers leave the mat in potential scoring positions.

“When the referee feels that either wrestler has failed to make every effort to stay inbounds during an imminent scoring situation, the offending wrestler shall be penalized for fleeing the mat…”

When wrestlers leave the mat in non-scoring situations, it will be treated as stalling.

If shoe laces come undone while a wrestler is on the mat, it will be treated as a stalling situation. Previously, the situation was a team point against the offending wrestler.

Rules were changed pertaining to wrestling singlets.

“All contestants wearing a one-piece singlet shall wear a suitable undergarment that completely covers the buttocks and groin area. Female wrestlers wearing a one-piece singlet shall wear a form-fitted compression undergarment that completely covers their breasts.”

Rules also were clarified concerning legal and illegal hair items such as hair pins, bobby pins, hair clips and rubber bands.

Kansas State High School Activities Association members use NFHS rules for wrestling.

Pro tourney

May 15-21

WICHITA — The United States Bowling Congress Queens Championships will be May 15 to 21 at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.

The event is the first major tournament of the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour season.

Practice rounds will be noon to 4:30 p.m. May 16.

Qualifying rounds will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mat 16 to 18. Double-elimination match play will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 19 and 20.

The stepladder finals will be 7 to 9 p.m. May 21. The finals will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

The tournament is being held concurrently with the 100th USBC Women’s Championships, which began April 20 and will conclude June 30 in Wichita.

Cahill named

McPherson coach

McPHERSON — Cory Cahill has been named the new volleyball coach at McPherson College.

Cahill succeeds former Hesston College coach Jessica Cleveland, who now coaches at Kansas Wesleyan.

Cahill is a 2013 graduate of Hannibal-LaGrange University, where he played collegiately.

After graduation, he went into law enforcement in California and began coaching at the high school and club level.

He served two seasons as an assistant coach at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, where he coached the men for five seasons and the women for four. He was named both the conference and AVCA Midwest Region assistant coach of the year. He also was named the AVCA men’s national assistant coach of the year.

The men’s team reached the NAIA national tournament this spring, finishing 1-2 in pool play.

Cahill inherits a team that finished 34-4 last season, 12-0 in KCAC play. The team finished second in the conference post-season tournament. After winning a first-round match in the NAIA National Tournament, the Bulldogs went 1-2 in championship pool play.