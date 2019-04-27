The winning streak continues for the McPherson High School girls soccer team as the Lady Pups added Newton High School to their shut out list, beating the Lady Railers 10-0 with only 15 minutes to spare in the second half. The Bullpups extend their winning streak to eight and improved their record to 12-1.

The Bullpups recorded a season-high 27 shots on goal, 21 went in the first half, while Newton couldn't create any shots throughout the whole match.

"We hit the middle of the goal in like our first 10 shots, Bullpups head coach Chris Adrian said. "We were in a good position, and I don't know if it was because of the transition, warming up before the game, shooting into the wind feeling like we needed to because the ball was curving, and then we were going with the wind. It was just one of those games. Once we got a couple goals, we started to make more shots a lot better."

Kenzee Godwin and Claire Hedlund had another hat-trick performance, which marks their seventh hat trick combined this season. Hannah Hageman was only one goal shy of her second hat trick this season, having to settle for two goals. Michaela Bowers, making her return to the starting lineup after missing a few games due to her injury, had a header with the assist from Jaycee Burghart. The rest of the two were own goals, orchestrated by Anna Nason and Hannah Dossett.

"This team we have right now loves to attack," Adrian said. "Kenzee (Godwin), Claire (Hedlund), and Hannah (Hageman) again, whenever they get the ball wide, they look so dangerous.

"It was a game for like 30 minutes, but once we got that third goal, that one really broke their backs, it seems like. When you only have one win of the season in which we been there a few years ago when we were struggling, It's just hard to get that mentality."

Riley Hett was able to get one save in the second half despite the Railers failing to get in scoring position.

The Bullpups will be back on the road next week as they will take on Winfield High School on Tuesday a 6:30 p.m., and then at Maize South on Friday.

