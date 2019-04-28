Grain industry awards scholarships

TOPEKA – The Kansas Grain and Feed Association's scholarship committee met in Wichita at the association’s 123rd Annual Meeting in early April and awarded more than $25,000 in scholarships to Kansas high school graduating seniors for the 2019-20 academic year.

The scholarship committee, comprised of KGFA's membership, received 255 applications and awarded 19 students scholarships to assist in advancing their academic endeavors.

Students from the area awarded scholarships included: Dub and Inez Johnson Memorial Scholarship - $500: Emma McClure, Hugoton; KGFA Scholarships - $1,500: Gatlin Clawson, Meade; ReAnna Dunlap, Kiowa; Abby Flickner, Kingman; Carlie Jones, Rolla; Kade McGinn, Sedgwick; Blake Penka, Great Bend; Gentry Shapland, Dighton; and Kristopher Wagner, Satanta.

Garden Tour May 31, June 1, & June 2 in Wichita

WICHITA – Everyone from the novice to the seasoned gardener will find inspiration and ideas for their gardens at the Extension Master Gardeners Garden Tour on May 31, June 1 and June 2.

The gardens will be open that Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Visit six private gardens in the Wichita area that have been selected to feature diverse, creative landscapes. Unique design aspects of each garden will be highlighted and will include hardscape and rocks, hostas and shade plants, annual flowers, great plant selections, perennial plants, and youth vegetable gardening.

Plants will be labeled, and Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be available at each garden to share more about each garden and answer gardening questions.

Advance tickets may be purchased for $10 each from Extension Master Gardeners and at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 21st & Ridge Road. Tickets may also be purchased online through our website at www.sedgwick.ksu.edu.

Tickets will also be available at the gardens the days of the tour for the same price. Proceeds benefit the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program and its educational outreach programs throughout Sedgwick County.

For additional ticket or event information, contact the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center at (316) 660-0100.