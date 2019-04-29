Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about the lack of employment for older workers:

"Dear Heloise: There are many experienced, capable people over the age of 45 who want to continue to work, even if only part time, but no one will hire them. We've kept up with technology, become experts at problem-solving and have an old-fashioned work ethic that says you go to work every day, on time, and do your best. Yet an employer never stops to think that a great many of us are willing to work until we're 70 or 75 because we're in good health and want to stay engaged in the world around us. We've made our mistakes years ago and can help others avoid those pitfalls. So why won't employers hire the older population of this country?" -- Peter and Lois D., Pontiac, Mich.

Peter and Lois, that's an excellent question. With so much to offer, why don't employers hire more people over 50? -- Heloise

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise

P.O. Box 795001

San Antonio, TX 78279-5001

Fax: 1-210-HELOISE

Email: Heloise@Heloise.com

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are some uses for junk mail envelopes:

Keep one in the glove compartment to hold receipts for parking, credit cards, etc.Keep loose change in them for parking meters or toll fees.Keep seeds in them for next season's planting.Place coupons in them so you won't lose them before you get to the store.

-- Heloise

DON'T FLUSH!

Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to NEVER flush anything down the toilet other than toilet paper and anything created by their body's digestive system. So many items can clog the sewer system and cause a backflow into the home. It doesn't matter if you are on the city water system or a septic tank, never put these things down your toilet:

flossgrease or oilmedicationsdisposable/flushable wipestampons or padscondomshairkitty litterpaper towels

-- Freddie J., Springfield, Ill.

THE LATEST SCAM

Dear Heloise: There's a new scam going around that people need to be aware of. This latest attempt to extort money from people comes in an email -- usually it looks like it's from a friend -- and claims you've been looking at porn sites, which they will show to all your friends because they have intercepted your email list of contacts. They demand money (over $500) to just go away and leave you alone, promising they'll never contact you again.

The email I got looked as though it came from a friend who died three years ago. Since I've never received mail from the great beyond, I opened it to find a chatty letter from an illiterate hacker demanding money. Since I don't visit porn sites and never have, I'm not worried. However, many people do go to those places on the web and shouldn't fall victim to this extortion and threats. -- Norah in Providence, R.I.