GREAT BEND — The Newton-Hesston swim team finished second out of nine teams Friday at the Great Bend Invitational.

Manhattan won the team title with 477 points, followed by Newton-Hesston at 439, Great Bend at 435, Salina Central at 237 and Dodge City at 171.

The team of Acacia Penner, Addi Schroeder, Ashley Salgado and Annika Senn won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:01.65.

The team of Schroeder, Salgado, Lauren Anton and Senn won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:01.46.

Schroeder won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.84. Schroeder won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.01, followed by Senn in second in 58.45, a season-best time.

Jaden Anton took second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:31.40.

Lauren Anton took second in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:13.93.

Senn took third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.29.

Salgado was third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.45.

The team of Jaden Anton, Rachel Teeter, Apsen Olson and Emily Penner finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:59.39.

Newton hosts its second invitational of the year at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Great Bend Inv.

Friday

Newton-Hesston results

x-exhibition

Team scores — Manhattan 477, Newton-Hesston 439, Great Bend 435, Salina Central 237, Dodge City 171, Hays 121, Liberal 107, Holcomb 78.5, Salina South 72.5.

200-yd. medley relay — 1. Newton A (A.Penner, Schroeder, Salgado, Senn) 2:01.65, 5. Newton B (Crawford, J.Anton, L.Anton, Olson) 2:15.12, 14. Newton C (Hatch, Teeter, Arrowsmith, Thurber) 2:44.01-x, Newton E (Grant, Frank, Smith, Harder) 2:47.06, Newton D (Aguilar, Vesterkyaer, Cechova, Ballinger) 2:51.52-x.

200-yd, freestyle — 3. Senn 2:12.29, 5. L.Anton 2:19.90, 10. E.Penner 2:38.26.

200-yd. individual medley — 2. J.Anton 2:34.00, 7. A.Penner 2:48.94, 8. Crawford 2:51.03.

50-yd. freestyle — 1. Schroeder 25.84, 9. Salgado 28.48, 18. Olson 32.52.

100-yd. butterfly — 3. Salgado 1:10.45, 4. J.Anton 1:10.60, 10. E.Penner 1:23.93.

100-yd. freestyle — 1. Schroeder 57.01, 2. Senn 58.45, 10. A.Penner 1:07.60.

500-yd. freestyle — 1. L.Anton 6:13.93, 10. Arrowsmith 7:22.10, 15. Smith 8:15.45.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 3. Newton (J.Anton, Teeter, Olson, E.Penner) 1:59.39, 12. Newton B (Arrowsmith, Hatch, Ballinger, Vesterkyaer) 2:09.83, 22. Newton C (Harder, Thurber, Grant, Vucinic) 2:32.66-x, Newton D (Aguilar, Archibald, Cechova, Toribio) 2:23.80-x, Newton E (James, Frank, Porter, Allen) 2:53.41-x.

100-yd. backstroke — 5. Crawford 1:15.13, 11. Smith 1:29.81, 15. Grant 1:39.68.

100-yd. breaststroke — 4. Vesterkyaer 1:28.94, 8. Teeter 1:30.20, 22. Frank 1:54.48.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 1. Newton A (Schroeder, Salgado, L.Anton, Senn) 4:01.46, 5. Newton B (Crawford, A.Penner, Olson, E.Penner) 4:32.08, 12. Newton C (Ballinger, Hatch, Smith, Toribio) 5:21.45-x.