The United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday it would extend the deadline for producers to register for the Market Facilitation Program to May 17.

The original deadline was May 1, but USDA extended the period for growers to certify 2018 crops under the MFP because of heavy rainfall in late 2018, which slowed down harvest in many parts of the country.

The MFP helps producers who have been significantly affected by foreign tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional exports.

Payments will be issued only if eligible producers certify before the updated May 17 deadline.

The MFP provides payments to producers of corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, dairy, hogs, fresh sweet cherries and shelled almonds. Farm Service Agency will issue payments based on the producer’s certified total production of the MFP commodity multiplied by the MFP rate for that specific commodity.