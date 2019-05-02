Spring has sprung at the Shank farm near New Cambria, and a late April visit to the home place saw lots of green grass growing alongside a bumper crop of dandelions, all the result of above-average moisture during the fall and winter.

Newspaper accounts this spring report Kansas as ranking second among the 50 states in farm foreclosures, but those practicing the profession in the old neighborhood, are of the opinion that a trade agreement with China will make things better. Soybeans, a crop that is thriving in the Solomon River Valley, will reportedly be one of the major beneficiaries of the agreement as China is a major purchaser.

To add insult to injury, the river banks in the area are caving with greater frequency. The river road north of the home place in several spots runs next to the road; so motorists need to watch their driving habits or find themselves floating down the Solomon River. To put this problem in perspective, for every acre of farm land that becomes a part of the river, represents a $3,500 (going price for an acre of farm land in North Central Kansas) loss to the landowner. And, the tax collectors will continue to assess fees based on the original acreage.

Huge rains engulfed Saline County in early October, which stretched the soybean and milo harvest to December 20, with eight acres that still remain uncut on the Shank farm. It was a fall harvest that would test anyone’s patience, leaving farmers hoping an encore is not waiting in the wings this year.

In pursuing the local newspapers, it seems that fewer farmers are purchasing the tracts of farm land being sold. Within two miles of the Shank farm a successful businessman in Salina purchased several tracts of land during the winter.

With fewer young people entering the farming profession, one cannot help but wonder if we might run out of farmers, as the old expression goes. Actually, I don’t think that will probably happen and, instead, fewer farmers will farm more land, a trend that is well underway in the neighborhood.

The Shank farm sets near the north boundary of Saline and Ottawa County. Earlier this year, the Little family, one of Ottawa County’s pioneer families opted to sell their two farms after 150 years of ownership. And, Keith Jungel, the last of four generations to live on his family’s homestead, sold the home place and relocated to Salina moving from a farm that saw its origin in the 1870s.

The potatoes planted March 31 in my folks’ original garden spot are peaking through the ground while next week, watermelons, cucumbers and pumpkins will be planted nearby. If only I had my Dad’s green thumb, gardening would not be a challenge.

Improvement projects are a constant at the Shank farm or any other rural property. Three round granaries have been on a high spot close to one of the Shank farms, which adjoins the Solomon River. These granaries last stored a Shank wheat crop more than 40 years ago. A spring cleanup of the brush and trees surrounding the metal structures, one of which is more than 100 years old, revealed the words “Manufactured by Butler Manufacturing Company” painted on the structure looking much as it did when it was new. Seems, they must have sold long-lasting paint 100 years ago to make this possible and I assume it was lead based, which allows paint to last for the ages.

At the home place, this spring, a test of the antique tractors and vehicles yielded good results as everything started, some with a whimper followed by a loud burst of noise and energy. The 1945 Oliver Model 60 tractor, the latest addition to the Shank fleet, started with the least resistance and appeared ready for a day’s work (although with barely 17 horse power, one could not expect too much).

A project to restore three antique farm implements purchased new by my dad in the mid-1970s, proved to be more work than anticipated. I was not surprised to see that multiple pieces of wire attached to the three implements. One can assume that in those distant times a little baling wire went a long ways in solving many problems.

The rural area four miles north of Interstate 70 was a wonderful place to grow up and a great place to return with frequency and always will be.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.