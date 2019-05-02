The month of May started out on the wet side in the Topeka area, with over half an inch of rain falling since Wednesday in the capital city.

The 0.53 of an inch of rainfall on Wednesday, when 0.18 of an inch was recorded, and Thursday morning, when another 0.35 of an inch fell, brought this week's total to 3.09 inches, with rainfall starting Sunday evening.

To date, Topeka has received an official 9.35 inches of rain in 2019, which is 1 inch above the year-to-date average of 8.35 inches.

Topeka should see highs in the lower-60s on Thursday and Friday, with a chance for more showers both days.

Get out your sunglasses, as clear skies and highs in the 70s are expected over the weekend.

Then grab your umbrellas, as more rain is in the forecast early next week.

Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

• Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

• Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

• Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

• Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.