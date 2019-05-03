PREP SOFTBALL

Central Kansas League

Sm.Valley 14, Halstead 4

Sm.Valley 16, Halstead 6

LINDSBORG — The Halstead High School softball team dropped a pair of games to Smoky Valley Thursday in Central Kansas League play in Lindsborg.

Halstead fell 14-4 and 16-6. Both games were called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Smoky Valley broke the game open with 10 runs in the second inning.

Halstead was outhit 9-8, but had six errors, allowing 11 unearned runs.

Lauren Barnes pitched the win for Smoky Valley, allowing four runs with two walks and two strikeouts. Addy Mueller took the loss for Halstead, allowing three earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

Madi Tolle and Addison Haiden each drove in two runs for Smoky Valley. Kira Haxton went three for four hitting.

Abby Church went two for three for Halstead, driving in three runs. Madyson Beckett went two for two with an RBI.

In the second game, Smoky Valley scored 13 runs in the second inning.

Liv Morgan threw three innings for the win. Abby Hipp pitched two innings.

Callie Considine took the loss for Halstead. Mueller also pitched.

Haiden, Emmie Ryals, Lana Clark and Bailey Roberts each drove in two runs for Smoky Valley. Haiden went two for four hitting.

Solle Werner went two for three hitting for Halstead with two RBIs.

Smoky Valley is 9-7. Halstead is 4-14 and hosts Larned at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

First game

Halstead;0( 0)2;02;—4;8;6

Sm.Val.;3(10)0;01;—14;9;0

Mueller (L) and n/a; Barnes (W) and n/a.

Second game

Halstead;0( 0)4;11;—6;7;5

Sm.Val.;3(13)0;0x;—16;9;0

Considine (L), Mueller 2 and n/a; Hipp, Morgan (W) 3 and n/a.