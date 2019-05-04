Topeka Police arrested a man early Saturday in connection to a shooting where a man was shot in the arm.

Wilbert McClain, 61, was arrested in connection with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and felony obstruction.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 730 S.E. Liberty.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Lt. Manual Munoz said. Police did not identify the man.

Officers arriving on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, Munoz said.

Police took several people into custody at the scene.