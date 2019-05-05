McKinley Jo Scott

Bronson and Kara Scott, of Salina, proudly announce the birth of their daughter, McKinley Jo Scott. McKinley was born Dec. 28, 2018, at Salina Regional Health Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces at birth and was 19 inches in length.

McKinley was welcomed home by her sisters, Taelynn Marie, age 10, and Eislee Alene, age 2.

Grandparents are Melanie and the late Lee Don Scott, of Oberlin, and Richard and Glenda Heier, of Hoxie. Great-grandparents are Jake and Rosie Heier, and Luella and the late Virgil Kinderknecht, all of Hoxie, Ronald and Donna Sis, of McCook, Neb., and the late Donald and Alene Scott.