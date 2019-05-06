MANHATTAN — The newest member of Kansas State’s incoming men’s basketball recruiting class will join the Wildcats as a junior-college transfer.

David Sloan, a 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard from John A. Logan Community College in Louisville, Kentucky, committed to K-State on Sunday shortly after leaving a recruiting visit to Manhattan.

“I would like to announce that I will be attending Kansas State University,” he announced on social media.

One look at the statistics Sloan put up last season is all it takes to understand why K-State coaches wanted him.

Sloan averaged 12 points, 9.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range last season.

Those numbers earned him recruiting attention from Georgetown, Cincinnati and K-State. After visiting the first two, he checked out K-State over the weekend and saw enough to pledge his services to the Wildcats.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a while now,” Sloan said last week. “They have been consistent and I have built a relationship with (associate head) Coach (Chris) Lowery.”

Sloan considers himself a “true point guard” who does most of his damage with passes but isn’t afraid to create his own shot when the situation presents itself. He thinks he will fit in well with K-State’s returning starters and challenge for playing time next season alongside Cartier Diarra, Shaun-Neal Williams, Mike McGuirl and DaJuan Gordon.

The Wildcats haven’t had the best of luck with junior-college transfers lately, but their last junior-college point guard, Carlbe Ervin, turned out to be a good addition.

Sloan will have two years of eligibility remaining at K-State.

The Wildcats are down to one open scholarship for their 2019 recruiting class. Sloan joins incoming recruits DaJuan Gordon, Montavious Murphy and Antonio Gordon.