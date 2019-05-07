COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An 18-year-old Hutchinson man was shot and killed Monday in Iowa by one of the people who tracked down the stolen vehicle the teenager was driving to a gas station, the Council Bluffs Police Department said.

Sgt. Brandon Danielson said Ethan B. Edgar was boxed in at a gas pump by a couple of cars driven by the friends of the owner of a stolen 2009 Nissan 370z. They found the teen by himself driving the car, reported stolen 2 a.m. Monday to the Omaha Police Deparment.

Police said Edgar put the car in reverse and rammed the front passenger side of a Toyota Camry and started to drive forward as the passenger of the Camry fired out the window.

According to the police report:

The cars rammed into each other while the passenger of the Camry continued to fire out of the open window. Twelve rounds were fired. Two hit Edgar in the back and thigh.

The drivers of the two vehicles chased Edgar as he pulled out of the gas station. Edgar lost control of the car a few blocks away and hit a tree. Edgar died at the hospital.

Danielson didn't know why Edgar was in Iowa or how he came to be driving the stolen vehicle. Danielson added that any charges against Jonathan Echtinaw, the 25-year-old suspected of shooting Edgar, would be decided by a grand jury.

Edgar was sentenced in March 2018 by Reno County District Judge Patricia Macke Dick to serve 15 months in a juvenile correctional facility for stealing a gun during the burglary of a home on North Jefferson, and illegally possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction.

However, state juvenile authorities released him to a family member and the court case was terminated in January of this year. The record did not indicate why the early release.

The prior felonies referenced in the most recent case were for possession of a stolen firearm in August 2016, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute in November 2016. He was initially charged in a drug case with the distribution of hallucinogenic within 1,000 feet of a school, records show.

Court minutes in the original weapons case noted “(J)uvenile exhibited seriously assaultive or destructive behavior or self-destructive behavior at the time of being taken into custody,” and the court found him a “danger to himself and others.”