Staff reports

Wednesday

May 8, 2019 at 9:58 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.89; Corn $3.44; Milo $3.03; Soybeans $7.23

PCP prices: Wheat $3.66; Corn $3.56; Milo/cwt. $5.42; Soybeans $7.56

Scoular: Wheat $3.88; Corn $3.66; Milo $3.36; Soybeans $7.60