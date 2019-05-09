LINDSBORG — Charlie Walton knows a good thing when he sees it.

The Lindsborg resident opened Photo Art Gallery on April 12 to showcase the photography of his stepson, Gregory Wagner.

"He's been doing such good work that I decided I wanted to get in on this and build a gallery," Walton said.

Located at 120 W. Lincoln St. in Lindsborg, Photo Art Gallery features three rooms with Wagner's images both printed on metal and shown on large video screens.

"I've got it set up to where it's nice and peaceful," Walton said.

In two of the rooms at Photo Art Gallery, Kansas-themed photographs are displayed. Wagner's subject matter includes architecture, animals and landscapes.

"Most of (the pictures) were taken within 20 miles of this gallery," Walton said.

The third room is dedicated to pictures Wagner takes as he travels around the globe.

"He just got back from Africa and he's got a lot of good African pictures," Walton said.

Not only does Photo Art Gallery sell photographs printed on different materials, it also produces photo mosaics where one large image is broken up onto several smaller panels that can be customized to fit the customer's space.

Wagner got his start as a professional photographer over forty years ago. In 1985, he was contracted by the Chicago Cubs baseball fantasy camp to provide action, candid and team photos to players who signed up to play ball for a week with ex-major-league ball players as their coaches and instructors.

That experience led to countless other opportunities in the sports photography world including shooting NFL football, baseball at all levels from Little League to Major League, and numerous other sports such as rugby, synchronized swimming, figure skating, fencing and Ultimate Frisbee.

For Walton, the chance to set up a gallery near his home — giving him both an easy commute and a quiet place to appreciate works of art — was irresistible.

In the future, Walton wants to add an interactive kiosk in the gallery to allow customers to browse through Wagner's extensive portfolio of pictures and be able to choose the material they want it printed on and its size with the touch of a button.

"Seeing (Wagner's) photos on a phone doesn't do them justice," Walton said.

For more information about Photo Art Gallery, visit www.photo-artgallery.com or call 785-212-0578.

