ANDOVER — The Newton High School softball team is still trying to find a way to execute all the little things that mean the difference between winning and losing, dropping a pair of games to Andover Central Thursday in non-league play in Andover.

Newton lost the first game 15-5 and the second game 10-2. The first game ended in six innings on the 10-run rule.

“We hit the ball well in the first game, but our pitching just wasn’t solid,” Newton coach Danny Park said. “We were a little out of sync tonight. We didn’t play our best effort. We took Maize to extra innings, so we know what we can be.”

The games were originally to be played Tuesday, but rain forced a cancelation. Central was supposed to play at Goddard Thursday, but Goddard canceled because of field conditions there, allowing Newton a chance to play Central on an artificial turf field.

In the first game, Newton took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on a two-run Gracie Rains home run.

Kate Paulsen put Central in the lead in the third inning with a three-run home run. A walk and a pair of errors led to two more Jaguar runs.

Newton got back in the game in the fourth inning with a pair of runs on two hits with a walk and an error.

In the bottom of the fourth, Central scored a pair of runs aided by a pair of errors, a single and a defensive interference call that wiped out an out at the plate. Katie Boline then hit a three-run home run.

Andover added a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Rains hit a solo shot for Newton in the bottom of the sixth, but Central scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.

Boline finished two for four hitting with four RBIs. Paulson finished with three RBIs.

Rains finished two for three for Newton with three RBIs.

Audrey Orlowski pitched the win for Central, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Megan Watkins took the loss for Newton, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits with four walks. McKennah Cusick finished the game, allowing four earned runs on four hits with three walks.

In the second game, Andover Central scored in each of the first four innings to lead 10-1. Newton scored in the third inning on a Jenny Rubio double. Newton added a run in the fifth inning on a passed ball.

Kalei Cline went two for two for Central, driving in four runs. Allison Wolf went two for two with an RBI. Brooklyn Strobel went three for five.

Toria Thaw went two for three hitting for Newton.

Boline pitched a complete game, allowing two runs, eight hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Olivia Sandavol took the loss for Newton. Cusick and Watkins finished the game, holding Central scoreless on two hits for three innings.

Andover Central is 8-10.

Newton ends the regular season 6-14. Newton takes on Maize South at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Maize South. The Mavericks are 16-4.

“Maize South will be tough as nails,” Park said. “Everything will have to go our way to win that game. We will have to play the best game of the year. Central is on the other side of the bracket with Eisenhower, so we could see them again. We just have to get everything put together. We had girls hurt tonight. Emily (Peaney) played through knee pain. McKennah had some groin issues. We have girls sick. We were happy to be invited to play against them. Goddard backed out against them. When Goddard backed out, (athletic director Brian) Becker got it arranged for us. We were happy to get a chance to play. There are things you can do outside that you can’t do in the gymnasium.”

First game

Newton;020;201;—5;7;6

A.Central;015;522;—15;16;3

Watkins (L), Mc.Cusick 5 and Rains; Orlowski (W) and Cline. HR — N: Rains 2. AC: Paulson, Boline.

Second game

Newton;001;010;0;—2;8;2

A.Central;322;300;x;—10;10;1

Sandavol (L), Mc.Cusick 4, Watkins 5 and Rains; Boline (W) and Cline, Gehrer 5.

Class 5A Regionals

West 4

Tuesday at Maize South

Semifinals

13. Newton (6-14) vs. 4. Maize South (16-4) 3 p.m.

12. Andover Central (8-10) vs. 5. Godddard Eisenhower (13-5) 4:30 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners 6 p.m.