1. Yoga in the Park: 6:15 p.m. Monday, Carey Park pond. Hosted by Little Rabbit Yoga Studio. We will meet in Carey Park at 6:15 p.m. next to the ponds near the entrance of the park. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, you'll enjoy this all levels one hour class, as many modifications and options will be given. Make sure you bring your yoga mat and a friend, so you can take advantage of this opportunity. This is a donation-based class, a $5 donation is recommended, but not required to attend.

2. Babysitting Clinic: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Kansas Learning Center For Health, 505 Main St, Halstead. This clinic is perfect for kids who need a review on how to be an outstanding babysitter, for kids wanting to become a babysitter, for kids going to stay home by themselves this summer. Kids will learn CPR and first aid, how to handle toddler meltdowns, how to make a healthy meal, bedtime routines, and diaper changing techniques.

3. Miss Representation showing: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Shears Technology Center, 1300 North Severance, Hutchinson. Hosted by Women For Kansas. We are inviting you to a showing of the documentary "Miss Representation", a 2011 American documentary film written, directed, and produced by Jennifer Siebel Newsom. It explores how mainstream media contributes to the under-representation of women in influential positions by circulating limited and often disparaging portrayals of women. For more information, contact Betty Taylor at 620-665-7378 or taylorinhutch@yahoo.com.