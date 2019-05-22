Joe Biden is 100% correct. We are in a battle for the nation’s soul. The question is which soul?

The soul that inhabits the corridor roughly west of Interstate 5 and along the northern half of Interstate 95? Or the soul that inhabits the corridors roughly defined by Interstates 94, 90, 80, 70, 40, 20 and 10?

Or, the two souls depicted by the votes-by-county maps which show about 80-90% of the nation’s counties voting reliably red and a small minority of the counties (admittedly densely populated) voting reliably blue.

Or, how to balance the desires and needs of the “consumers” verses the desires and needs of the “producers”.

So, which soul should control? That was a dilemma for the constitutional convention. How to balance the power of dense population centers vs. geography?

J Ross, Goodland