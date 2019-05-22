Today's Birthday (05/22/19). Grow through collaboration this year. Support each other through changes. Disciplined partnership benefits your shared finances. Summer gold fills your coffers, inspiring new directions with joint accounts. Collaborative ventures rake in silver next winter, before your own income changes. Shared purpose contributes for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Pursue a professional dream. Long-term gains come by taking one step at a time. Follow plans and rules methodically. Unexpected developments offer new opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Your travels and investigations reveal unexpected treasure. Follow a dream or vision for far-reaching impact. Slow and steady does it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Take advantage of an unplanned opportunity for shared financial gain. Handle insurance or legal matters. Discipline pays off directly. Pursue deals, sales and marketing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Coordinate efforts with your partner. Your self-discipline is contagious. Reduce waste and clutter. Discover small efficiencies that add up. Share special moments together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Good news could benefit your work and health. Go for a physical goal. Maintain your practices and routines despite interruptions or distractions. Outsmart the competition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Grab a chance to realize a romantic dream. Discipline is required. Play by the rules. Make changes for the better. Share your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Invest in domestic efficiency. Discuss fantasies, and prioritize practicalities. You and another are bonded by a shared dream. Clean, sort and organize. Celebrate results together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- You can solve a puzzle. The rewards are long-lasting. An old dream seems newly possible. Reaffirm a commitment. Get feedback from an experienced friend.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- An unexpected development impacts your cash flow. Extra caution is needed. Make repairs or adjustments. Investigate options before spending. Adapt for a positive balance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Fall into a lucky break or startling insight. Pursue a personal dream and get farther than expected. Rely on experienced friends for support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Meditate on the possibilities ahead. Unexpected opportunities arise. Draw upon hidden resources. Routine strengthens your abilities. Enjoy peaceful reflection. Take a walk outside.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Get help building a dream. Throw your support alongside others who share your commitment and purpose. Realize a vision through coordinated teamwork.