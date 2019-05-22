The Salina South and Salina Central golfers may finally get their season finale started. For Sacred Heart, it will be a considerable wait.

The Class 5A boys state tournament is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday with a shotgun start at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City. South is one of 12 schools competing for the team title, while Central qualified three individuals for the tournament.

All state tournaments were originally scheduled for Monday, but were postponed by heavy, persistent rain the past two days.

The Class 1A state tournament at Salina Municipal will resume at 10 a.m. today. That tournament started on Monday, but was interrupted by inclement weather after players had completed several holes.

Sacred Heart began play at the Class 2A state tournament at Hesston Golf Park on Monday and was leading the event when play was stopped due to lightning. Officials there have determined that, because of course conditions and the weather forecast, play will not be possible at that facility until Tuesday of next week.

Because of the extended break between Monday’s start and next week’s conclusion, all participants will restart their rounds and earlier results will not count. The Class 4A state tournament and state sand greens tournament have also been postponed until Tuesday, while the 3A state tournament will resume today.