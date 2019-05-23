Dear Readers: Is your TOILET RUNNING SLOW? You may have calcium buildup in your tank, which can clog the flush holes under the rim of the toilet.

Here's the hint: Add several drops of blue food coloring to 1/2 gallon of vinegar. Remove the tank lid and pour the vinegar straight into the overflow tube. You will see the blue vinegar seep into the bowl. Let the acid of the vinegar do its magic for 30 minutes; the vinegar will dissolve the calcium. Then flush.

Vinegar is my greatest go-to. I use it for nearly everything: cleaning, sterilizing, even dressing a salad! I've compiled a collection of my favorite vinegar recipes, helps and hints into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy! Visit www. Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Commercial limescale removers can work in place of vinegar to clean the flush holes, but hold on to your wallet -- they can be expensive! -- Heloise

A BEAUTIFUL BELL

Dear Heloise: We love bell peppers. They have a thick, sweet and mild flesh. They are great for salads fresh, or they can be stuffed, roasted or grilled! And those colors: yellow, red, orange and green! -- Anne V.P. in Arizona

A PRESSING MATTER, AND PUMICE POWER

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Statesman Journal, and I'd like to share these hints with your readers:

We use cotton napkins instead of paper napkins. After washing them, I spread them flat to dry, even stacking them because they dry quickly. Once folded, they pass as ironed napkins.

Also, if all else fails when getting out a grease spot, I vigorously rub hand cleaner with pumice into the spot. It contains a degreaser. -- Cindy U., Salem, Ore.

Pumice is made from volcanic ash; it has a rough and grainy texture! -- Heloise

SEPARATE SHEETS

Dear Heloise: Reader Trish S. in Texas needs to shop online (for extra fitted bottom sheets because they seem to wear out more quickly). Big-box stores may only sell sets. I always buy separates for my queen bed; I use a fitted queen bottom and a king flat sheet so it covers two people. -- Laurie K., Simi Valley Calif.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 'BRING' AND 'TAKE'

Dear Readers: The words "take" and "bring" both imply movement. The difference is where. Mom probably said, "Don't forget to take your lunch to school, and bring me your report card!"

Alliteration can also help you remember the correct word: "Take to" and "bring back"! -- Heloise

(DON'T) TAKE A STAB AT IT ...

Dear Heloise: Why can't people use their utensils (fork, knife and spoon) properly when they eat? There is no need to hold your utensils in your fists and stab or slash away at your food. -- Luisa in Texas

DID YOU HEAR THAT?

Dear Heloise: I would love it if cellphone users wouldn't talk on their phones while they are in a public bathroom stall. Ugh. Surely the sound of flushing can be heard on the other end! -- Ann J., via email