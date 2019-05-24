An unknown person or persons allegedly stole items from two vehicles between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday near Jerry Ivey Park and Salina South High School, and police believe the thefts could be related.

Someone broke into a Ford pickup in the 2600 block of Plantation Drive and stole two credit cards, an apple iPad, an ASIS laptop, a Gateway tablet, Oakley sunglasses and a computer bag, according to Lt. Jim Feldman of the Salina Police Department. Total estimated value of the stolen items was $2,200.

The victim was notified that someone used one of his credit cards at Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth, to purchase about $200 worth of items about 6:23 a.m., before the card was used to purchase about $40 worth of items from the Kwik Shop at 305 W. Schilling.

About the same time as the first burglary, a Dell Inspiron Computer, Sony Digital Camera, Verizon Hotspot, Milwaukee charger, two batteries, a computer case, and a box of rubber gloves was taken from a 2015 GMC pickup in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, Feldman said. Total estimated loss was $1,600.

Neither vehicle had signs of forced entry. There are no suspects in either case.