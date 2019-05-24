PRATT — It was a trip that was supposed to be a reward for a well-played season. It turned out to be a nightmare for the Sacred Heart softball team.

If there was something that could go wrong for the Knights in their Class 2-1A state tournament opener, it did. The result was a 17-0 win for Pittsburg Colgan in a game that ended after two-and-a-half innings by the run rule.

The loss eliminated the Knights from the tournament with a 13-9 final record. The Panthers advanced to the semifinals with a 22-2 mark and are the top seed in the tournament.

Even the weather conspired against the Knights as the usually sound pitching staff surrendered 11 walks. That led to a pair of Panthers scoring three runs each without getting a hit.

“I’ve never been involved in a game like this,” said Sacred Heart coach Dave Hadorn. “We just couldn’t throw strikes.”

A brief downpour about an hour before game time didn’t affect the first half inning as Kelsie Gack singled off Kaitlyn Crossland. When Gack stepped into the circle for the lower half of the first inning, the rains came again.

Gack would have to fight her control with a slick under-footing and a wet ball.

“Kelsie had walked only seven batters the entire season, but in that one inning she walked four,” Hadorn said.

All four were consecutive after Crossland crushed a 2-run homer to get a seven-run first started. All those walks came in to score as Colgan sent 12 batters to the plate.

Hadorn chose to go with freshman pitcher Emilee Blythe in the second inning but she also struggled with the conditions. The Panthers sent 15 batters to the plate in the second and drew six walks.

“They’re a good team,” Hadorn said. “When we did throw strikes, they smashed it. It’s just unfortunate.”

Colgan finished the game banging out 16 total hits to go along 11 walks.

“But I’m proud of our girls,” Hadorn said. “Hopefully we’ll learn from it and we’ll get some character built. With no seniors, something good will happen down the road.

“We’ll come back next year. We had some girls who were injured and we need to forget about this—it was an anomaly. Our pitchers have been great at not walking people all year.”