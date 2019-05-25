The ending of the school year is upon us. Nine months of dedicated scholarship have passed, and a three-month hiatus begins. Some, of course, will be in summer school but most will turn to other activity and return to the books in August.

Many words have been written declaring this traditional school schedule inefficient, a relic of a predominantly agricultural nation which needed labor during the growing season or even counter-productive educationally because of a too-long lay-off from the classroom. But the traditional rhythm of our year, marked by the first day and the last day of school, continues to hold sway for most of us.

Much change has occurred since my school years, and I'm not one to promote the "good old days." I'm acutely aware that the financial realities of higher education are much more of a challenge today than in my college years.

I had a simple financial plan: earn enough in the summer to pay a year's tuition, depend upon a grant-in-aid involving campus janitorial work for my room payment and find incidental work to pay for food and fun. That incidental stuff involved work both on and off campus. Pumping gas, drilling holes in early aluminum storm windows, waiting tables at banquets, scrubbing the cafeteria floor on Saturday, being a janitor at Municipal Auditorium at night, operating a concession stand at football games, working an hour a day in the cafeteria for lunch and sundry other activities were all part of my game plan. But that summer job was absolutely essential. Any deviation from the nine months on and the three months off system would have been disastrous.

Most years, I lived in Hutchinson with my parents and found work, usually in construction. The Lowrey brothers and N.F. English were part of my experience. But after my junior year, I worked in Kansas City. And therein lies a story. I will quote from a memory jotted down some time ago.

"Prior to my senior year, I spent the summer in Kansas City working for Kissick Construction of Hickman Mills, Missouri. The firm sponsored a baseball team in the Senior 3 & 2 league. This was a rival league to Ban Johnson and had players up to 21 years of age. The firm had advertised tryouts for a spot on the team with the reward for making the roster a summer job with the company. Ed Grosdidier, my roommate and a catcher on the college team, and I decided to attend the tryout session. I hadn't played baseball for three years but had been a decent player during my junior league days. For some reason, I hit the ball extremely well that day. I didn't volunteer the reality that I had just been lucky and the apparent skill level would fade. But we both made the team and got our jobs.

"The season began a couple of weeks before the end of school. Unfortunately, a week before finals I was hit by a pitch which broke my right arm. Not only was I forced to take my finals orally, where my lackadaisical study habits were starkly exposed, but I couldn't go to work until the cast was removed. For the first three weeks of that 1955 summer, I was broke and mighty lonely. I had brought a number of cans of vegetables from home and that rescued me. For several days it was pork and beans for lunch and perhaps canned hot tamales for supper. Finally, the school gave me a job delivering mail on campus which permitted me to earn enough to eat. By the end of June I had the cast off and was working and playing ball. So all ended well. My arm even recovered enough to allow me to pitch our last game. We won 8 to 4.

"That summer was my first working largely with minorities. Nearly all of the asphalt workers were black and many of them took tremendous pride in their work. The prestige job on the city seal was that as a raker. Wearing wooden clogs on their feet, these men could rake hot asphalt in an intersection and make it as level as if spread with a Barber-Green. I worked as a shoveler for them and we got along famously. My respect for these men which I developed that summer has never wavered in these intervening years."

The Kissick summer went on providing a full ration of additional experience and I returned to school for a senior year with adequate tuition money. Another example of how that traditional nine-month school year worked in my favor.

Many factors go into the molding of an adult. But I've always felt that my work experience during both high school and college was at least as beneficial to me as were those days in the classroom. And, in this more affluent time, the same can probably be said about a travel experience or various other kinds of summer activity. Education has many faces and not all are found in the schoolhouse, important as that is. Experience, both good and bad, is a fine teacher.

Jack Wempe grew up in the Hutchinson area and is a former educator, state legislator and member of the Kansas Board of Regents now living in Lyons. Email: jwempe1@yahoo.com.