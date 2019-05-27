WICHITA — The Berean Academy boys’ and girls’ track teams each claimed a top-five finish in Class 1A state competition Friday through Sunday in Wichita.

Kiowa County won the girls’ team competition with 69 points, followed by Lincoln at 59, Centralia at 48, Frankfort at 37 and Berean Academy at 37.

Moundridge tied for sixth with 30 points.

Northern Valley win the boys’ title with 55.5 points, followed by Hanover at 48, Osborne at 38, Olpe at 37 and Berean Academy with 34.

For the Warrior boys, David Entz took second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.99, missing the title to Darrien Holloway of Osborne by .08 seconds.

Entz took third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.35.

The team listed as Trey Topham, Andrew Janzen, Chase Wiebe and Zachary Koontz took fourth in the 4x800-meter relay in 8:38.20.

The team of James Busenitz, Landon Stucky, Devin Rust and Entz finished fourth in the 4x100-meter relay in 45.44.

Zachary Dugger took fifth in the 400-meter dash in 52.01.

James Busenitz was seventh in the pole vault at 12-6.

Berean took seventh in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:36.11.

Trey Topham placed 10th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:50.24, followed by Gavin Tucker in 14th eight seconds later.

Rust was 10th in the shot put in 43-9 1/4.

Chad Unruh was 11th in the discus in 136-9.

Chase Wiebe was 13th in the 800-meter run in 2:07.29.

For the Berean girls, the team of Erin Topham, Mallory, Sonya Zimmerman and Brooke Wiebe took second in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:15.05.

Topham took third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:31.52, while Clara Eldridge was 10th in 5:54.79.

Brooke Wiebe took second in the 800-meter run in 2:27.69, followed by Zimmerman in seventh in 2:29.31.

Berean was sixth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:16.18 and seventh in the 4x100-meter relay in 52.09.

Sophie Dugger placed ninth in the pole vault at 8-6.

Grace Neal finished 12th in the discus at 95-10.

Mallory Wiebe was 13th in the shot put in 33-0 3/4.

Moundridge’s Jamya O’Quinn was a double winner for the Wildcats, winning the 100-meter dash in 12.40 and the 200-meter dash in 25.72. She won the 200 out of lane eight.

“It felt pretty good today,” O’Quinn said. “I was a little nervous coming off the 4x1, but I did pretty good. … (The lane assignment) got in my head a little bit. I’ve never done that before. I made the most out of it.”

Emma Green finished fourth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 15.77 and eighth in the 300-meter low hurdles in 49.37.

The team listed as Myiah Logue, Green, Ellika Ptacek and O’Quinn took fifth in the 4x100-meter relay in 51.68.

The Moundridge boys finished 14th in the 4x100-meter relay in 46.61.

Caleb Samland was 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:04.09.

Kevin Vivanco-Noriega placed 13th in the 200-meter dash in 24.19.

For Peabody-Burns, Mya Winter placed 15th in the girls’ 1,600-meter run in 6:11.56.

Friday’s results — Berean Academy’s Erin Topham placed second in the 3,200-meter run in 11:53.33. Ashtyn Matzek finished 12th in 13:34.38.

Erin Mullins took 13th in the long jump at 15-6 3/4.

For the Berean boys, Andrew Janzen claimed a medal in the 3,200-meter run, taking seventh in 10:34.62. Eli Nold was 13th in 10:47.97.

David Entz posted the top time in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.28.

Moundridge’s Emma Green reached the finals of the 100-meter high hurdles with the fourth-best prelim time of 15.72.

Area results

BA-Berean Academy, M-Moundridge, PB-Peabody-Burns

GIRLS

100-m. HH — 4. Green M 15.77.

4x800-m. relay — 2. Berean Academy 10:15.05.

100-m. dash — O’Quinn M 12.40.

1,600-m. run — 3. E.Topham BA 5:31.52, 10. Eldridge BA 5:54.79, 15. Winter PB 6:11.56.

300-m. LH — 8. Green M 49.37.

Shot put — 13. M.Wiebe 33-0 3/4.

4x100-m. relay — 5. Moundridge 51.68, 7. Berean Academy 52.09.

800-m. run — 2. B.Wiebe BA 2:27.29, 7. Zimmerman BA 2:29.31.

200-m. dash — 1. O’Quinn M 25.72.

Pole vault — 9. S.Dugger BA 8-6.

Discus — 12. Neal BA 95-10.

BOYS

110-m. HH — 2. D.Entz BA 14.99.

Discus — 11. Unruh BA 136-9.

Pole vault — 7. J.Busenitz BA 12-6.

4x800-m. relay — 4. Berean Academy 8:38.20.

1,600-m. run — 10. T.Topham BA 4:50.24, 14. Tuckey 4:58.24.

4x100-m. relay — 4. Berean Academy 45.44, 14. Moundridge 46.61.

400-m. dash — 5. Z.Dugger BA 52.01.

800-m. run — 10. Samland M 2:04.09, 13. C.Wiebe BA 2:07.29.

300-m. IH — 3. Entz BA 41.35.

200-m. dash — 13. Vivanco-Noriega M 24.19.

Shot put — 10. Rust 43-9 1/4.

4x400-m. relay — 7. Berean Academy 3:36.11.

Friday’s results

GIRLS

3,200-m. run — 2. Topham BA 11:53.33, 12. Matzek BA 13:34.38.

Long jump — 13. Mullins BA 15-6 3/4.

100-m. HH (prelims) — 4. Green M 15.72-q.

BOYS

3,200-m. run — 7. Janzen BA 10:34.62, 13. Nold BA 10:47.97.

110-m. HH (prelims) — 1. Entz BA 15.28-q.