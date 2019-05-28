After a relatively dry Memorial Day on Monday, look for a return of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Topeka area.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday are expected to be around 80 degrees.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service office in Topeka. Storms will likely develop over central to northeast Kansas by early to mid-afternoon before tracking eastward into eastern Kansas by late afternoon to early evening.

The primary hazards from these storms will be large hail up to golf ball-size, along with damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. A few tornadoes also are possible, particularly in far northeast Kansas.

Areas of locally heavy rainfall also will be possible with these storms. Flooding on area rivers will continue across the Topeka area Tuesday.

On Wednesday, when highs should be in the upper-70s, a few isolated storms will be possible across far east-central Kansas in the afternoon into early-evening hours. If any storms develop, they may be strong to severe.

The weather service said flooding on area rivers is likely to persist through the latter part of the week.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.