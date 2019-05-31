1. Center of the Nation Model Train Expo: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jun. 1, Kansas State Fair, 2000 North Poplar Street, Hutchinson. Cost: $6. For information: 620-662-5906, don2013p@gmail.com. The fourth annual Center of the Nation Model Train exposition will be held June 1 and 2 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, at the Sunflower North building. This event is sponsored by the Kansas Central Model Railroaders, LLC. The purpose of this event is to bring to the general public a diverse knowledge and joy of the hobby of model trains and toy trains throughout the years. This year's show will include 18 vendors and dealers from seven states, with tables offering model and toy trains, accessories, and railroad memorabilia. The show will also feature operating layouts from Kansas. Concessions will be available at the show. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson. Admission is $6 for adults and free for children under age 12 accompanied by a paid adult. Admission is good for both days.

2. First-Saturday bird walk: 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Bethel College, North Newton. Participants should meet at 6:30 a.m. in the museum parking lot on the Bethel College campus at the corner of Main and 27th Streets in North Newton. Experienced birders will lead a trek through Chisholm Park and on Sand Creek Trail. It will take 1-1.5 hours and cover approximately 1.5 miles. Walkers need to be able to navigate a mile to a mile-and-a-half of mostly wood-chip trail and unpaved road. Terrain is sometimes steep or sloping. Binoculars are helpful, but not required. More information at www.bethelks.edu/why-bethel/location/campus-map/ or the Kauffman Museum Facebook page.

3. Superman: 9:45 p.m. Friday, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E 1st Ave, Hutchinson. One night only showing of the 1978 "Superman" film. Admission is $4 a person, available at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime. More information at www.hutchinsonfox.com/foxfilmseries

4. The Ziggowatts: 8 p.m. Saturday, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. Local live music on the patio. Taproom opens at 1 p.m.

5. Sunshine the Bunny: 9 p.m. Saturday at The Rusty Needle, 1808 N Plum St, Hutchinson. Live music and specials.

6. Kelcie Exline: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Metropolitan Coffee, 1329 E 17th Ave, Hutchinson. Enjoy original tunes by Kelcie Exline.

7. Post Polio Support Group: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Blue Dragon room at Hutch Community College Student Union, 1300 N. Plum. Polio survivors and/or spouses are invited to visit to meet other polio survivors to share experiences and learn from each other. The group meets on the first Saturday of each month and usually has a speaker on related topics.

8. Boho Vibes Cookie Decorating Class: 11 a.m. Saturday, A Garden Party, 105 North Main Street, Hutchinson. Tickets at www.splintersnrust.com. Join local cookie artist Shaina Clark with Coneflower Sundries to create Boho Vibe themed sugar cookies. You'll learn how to make succulents, create a succulent "garden", dream catcher, and an arrow with painted details for added depth. Cost of class is $35 and includes 8 cookies, and a sugar cookie and buttercream recipe to take home.