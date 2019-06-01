"Hey, lookie, lookie! I'm a movin' groovin' cookie!"

My Wiley Elementary kindergartner has been singing this catchy song about "Gingey" (a way too spicy gingerbread man) for months now in preparation for an end-of-the-year program. It turned out the kindergarten program was sandwiched between her sister's Hutchinson High School graduation and her brother's sixth-grade promotion. In many ways, her song became the theme music for a very busy three days.

At every one of those events, we sat among other proud parents, grandparents and friends of students. The love and dedication of teachers, principals, staff and administration were evident. There were celebration and encouragement. And I was reminded of the beauty and spiciness of each life, story, personality and journey; all those "movin' groovin' cookies!"

The reality is, what we see on graduation or promotion days is only a glance into each person's unfolding story, whether they are 6, 12 or 18. Public milestones are important, and they don't tell the whole story of who we are and who we're becoming. What makes up life is every single moment.

As Frederick Buechner writes: "Listen to your life. See it for the fathomless mystery that it is. In the boredom and pain of it no less than in the excitement and gladness: touch, taste, smell your way to the holy and hidden heart of it because in the last analysis all moments are key moments, and life itself is grace" ("Now and Then," 87).

These last 18 years since we became parents have had plenty of all that Buechner describes. As I've bumped up (sometimes pretty painfully) against my own weakness and sin and that of others, I've also been ushered into a deeper experience of the boundless mystery of God saving grace. I'm convinced there is more to God's power to change and transform our hearts and lives than we can ever comprehend.

So I try to listen and pay attention to what I believe is a God-infused world, or as the Psalmist describes it, the earth that is "the Lords and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it" (Psalm 24:1).

Scripture provides numerous examples of people who listened - like Jacob who awoke from his dream and said: "surely the Lord is in this place, and I was not aware of it." (Genesis 28:16). Or Moses who noticed a burning bush and stepped off his path to take a closer look. Consider the early disciples who left everything behind to follow Jesus. Or the two whose grieving hearts burned on the road to Emmaus as a stranger walked with them, opening the scriptures to them. Only later, when they broke bread together, did they realize that the stranger was Jesus himself.

All moments are critical moments because they are containers for the revelation of God's grace and power. Let's listen closely together. Perhaps you too will be reminded of God's amazing creativity in a catchy song about a "movin' groovin' cookie" sung by your favorite 6 year old.

Tonya Ramer Wenger is pastor of First Mennonite Church, Hutchinson.