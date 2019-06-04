Thank you

On behalf of the Newton Nitros Swim Club, I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all who donated to the Benefit Golf Tournament held May 11 at Fox Ridge Golf Course. After a 10-year hiatus, the benefit golf tournament was rebirthed this year and was tremendously successful due to the kindness and generosity of the Newton area merchants and community.

Donating as hole sponsors were Walmart and Grasshopper Mower at the gold level. Newton Chiropractic-Sam Gatz, Central National Bank, Charleson Insurance of Newton & Halstead, Boston Insurance, and Martin Van Der Weg were silver-level hole sponsors. Sponsoring holes at the bronze level were Krueger Insurance, Newton Roofing Services, Newton Tire & Auto, J's Expert Automotive, Gary Hill Pen Fed, Heinze Insurance, Security 1st Title, Newton Kiwanis, Midway Motors, and John Roberts Chiropractic. Another hole sponsor was Furniture Warehouse of Newton.

Prize donations were highlighted by the generous donations by Grasshopper Mower of a three-night stay at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn., and several other prizes. Other Gold Level prize donators were the Newton Kansan, Conklin Cars, Sims Enterprises, Wayne's Barber Shop, Ed Fayette, Hartman Arena, Pizza Hut of Newton, Sand Creek Station Golf Course and Japanese Kitchen.

Silver Level prize sponsors were Hibbett Sports, Silhouette Hair, Murray Anderson, Hesston Golf Course, CC's Family Hair, Midway Motors, Newton Vacuum Center and Papa John's Pizza.

Bronze Level prize donators were Newton Rec Center, Auto Zone, Lucky's Barber Shop, Davis Pest Control, Fair Chiropractic, Pine Edge Golf Course, Logo Depot of Wichita, Genova's Italian Restaurant, Guerilla Marketing, Dillons and Gillispie Meats.

Other donations were made by Fox Ridge Golf Course, Wedgewood Golf Course, Bethel College, O'Reily Auto Parts, Arby's Restaurant, Acapulco Restaurant, Taco Tico, Gurty's Burgers, Moxie's Grill & Brew Pub, The Bread Basket, Curtis C's Diner, Applebee's Restaurant, Billy Sim's BBQ, Lupe's Carry Out, Taco Bell, B & B Lumber, Fuqua Insurance and First Bank of Newton.

I apologize in advance if any sponsors or donators were inadvertently omitted. A special thanks to all golfers. Also, thank you to the parents of the Newton Nitros for their lunch donations and the Nitros youth swimmers for attending the event themselves. I look forward to next year's 14th annual event.

— Dave Winter, tournament director, Newton