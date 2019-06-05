Two prominent physicians treating cancer and heart patients have figured prominently in recent news stories, giving rise to deep concerns.

Since I personally know and have admired both doctors, these accounts have greatly shaken the faith and raised more questions than answers for hundreds — if not thousands — of area residents who have put their lives in the hands of Joseph Galichia and Mark Fesen.

The cases aren't connected, but both are more than troubling.

The latest involves Dr. Galichia, who had a popular Saturday morning Hutchinson radio show for many years and saw numerous local patients. He is among the best communicators of health concerns and projects and has a sincere and down-to-earth interest in talking with callers to help with their problems.

Last week it was announced the Wichita cardiologist has agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit claiming he billed Medicare and other federal health programs for heart stents and other medical procedures that patients didn't need.

Galichia has denied the allegations, saying he only settled because fighting the case, filed in federal court seven years ago, was costly and draining his time and energy.

We know the Feds have virtually unlimited resources to come after people, that those who "blow the whistle" can receive between 15 and 25 percent of settlements, and that in this case, the person who contacted the government about alleged patient safety issues will receive $1.6 million. Also, Galichia's written statement says a disgruntled former employee is responsible for bringing what has turned into a "matter of legal bullying" by the government.

But specifics of what the government claims happened are disturbing and the settlement is Galichia's third under the False Claims Act. It all revolves around whether the heart procedures were "medically unnecessary and unreasonable," and there is much conflicting testimony and opinion.

Dr. Mark Fesen, an oncologist, worked at the Hutchinson Clinic from 1999 until 2011 and is the subject of a billion-dollar lawsuit unveiled last October that includes the clinic. It involves alleged unnecessary treatment of cancer patients, was sparked by a former clinical oncology pharmacist and involves federal payments. Enough of that action has been unsealed to also reveal highly disturbing accounts and allegations involving Fesen's activities and whether the clinic acted quickly enough when learning of the situation.

Fesen was once a prominent cancer spokesman in the community, is board certified, a clinical assistant professor for the University of Kansas, authored a book on "Surviving the Cancer System" and still practices for the Central Care Cancer Center that sees patients in both Wichita and Great Bend.

It's nearly impossible for the average person to know whether allegations against either Fesen and Galichia are true, especially since both men have patients who are highly complimentary and hold them in high regard. Both have done a lot in their communities and elsewhere to further health care, but clouds of serious, understandable concerns remain.

Much can be learned as area media dig more into these stories.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County commissioner. He can be reached at 620-960-6733. Email him at dan.deming@cox.net.