Nickerson, with a population just slightly over 1,000, will be one of only two cities that is not a county seat and/or has a college that has been selected for a forum on Kansas Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers’ Rural Prosperity Tour.

The other exception is Sabetha in northeast Kansas, but Sabetha has more than double the population of Nickerson.

The 12-city listening tour forums will open with Nickerson’s event, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, in the Nickerson Community Center, 11 N. Nickerson St.

“I’m shocked because Hutchinson seems like it’s the bigger venue. I really was surprised, but I’m very glad that we’re able to do this,” said June Gladden, active in the community. Her husband is Mayor Jimmie Gladden.

Local and area leaders are serving as chairmen of hosts for the tour's stops, and in Reno County, it’s Hutchinson Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Aubrey Abbott Patterson.

June Gladden said Patterson called her and asked if she would help advertise the forum in Nickerson. “We’re just delighted to have the opportunity,” June Gladden said. “They’re hoping for 75 to 100,” she said of the desired turnout.

“I chose Nickerson as the location,” said Patterson. “Nickerson is rural Kansas and I’ve been impressed by the sense of community that people like June Gladden create in that community, in the way that they get things done,” Patterson said. She said they welcome people from the area to attend and talk about rural life, both the positives and the negatives.

“We’re proud to have the Lieutenant Governor come to Reno County,” Patterson said.

Rogers and staff will visit other counties and communities, in conjunction with the listening tour forums. For example, they will spend the morning of June 17 in Stafford County and St. John, and Stafford County Economic Development executive director Carolyn Dunn will be the host of that visit, according to Patterson.

Two forums in the state's southwest are slated — Ulysses on July 30 and Dodge City on Aug. 7.

Former State Senate President Steve Morris, Hugoton, will be co-chairman of the Ulysses forum along with Catherine Moyer, chief executive officer of Pioneer Communications.

“The idea is to try to get input from local people on what state government can do for them,” Morris said. The impression that some western Kansans have is that the state hasn’t done much for them, he said.

The Administration’s Office of Rural Prosperity is guided by a blueprint created by Gov. Laura Kelly and Rogers and Commerce Department Secretary David Toland that features topics including rural housing, infrastructure, health care, business and tourism and agritourism, according to a news release from Kelly’s office.

“The whole idea is to make rural Kansas more viable,” Morris said. In addition to the evening forum in Ulysses, Rogers and staff will check out various businesses and meet innovative entrepreneurs, Morris said. Prior to the Ulysses forum, he said, the plan is for the officials to go to other communities in the region, such as Scott City, Hugoton, Syracuse, Lakin and Johnson City.

The goal is “to get a cross-section of what’s going on,” Morris said.

Dodge City Commissioner Jan Scroggins, along with Joann Knight, executive director of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, are co-chairmen for the Dodge City forum.

“I’m very, very excited and pleased with the outreach,” Scroggins said. “They’re very interested in the rural areas and the importance that they play in our whole economic picture," she said.

Scroggins noted the Rural Opportunities Conference was held in Dodge City in early April.

In Lindsborg, Holly Lofton, director of Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Kasi Morales, executive director of the McPherson Industrial Development Company, will be co-chairmen for that listening tour forum.

Other cities hosting a forum this summer are Atchison, June 20; Colby, June 24; Phillipsburg, June 25; Winfield, July 8; Garnett, July 22; Independence, July 23; Concordia, Aug. 1; and Sabetha, Aug. 5.