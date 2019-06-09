An open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, will honor John and Barbara Geuy, in celebration of their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Geuy and the former Barbara Lorenz were married June 15, 1969, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Cheney.

Serving as hosts will be their three children and families: Kevin and Amy Geuy, Chesapeake, Virginia; Nathan and JoLyn Geuy, Buhler; Dave and Camilla Larson, Little Falls, Minnesota. The couple has eight grandchildren.

The couple requests no gifts.