Richard and Gail Gray count it a blessing to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were united in marriage on June 6, 1969, at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Hutchinson.

Richard is a self employed contractor and owner of Grays Barber Shop. Gail is retired after 40 years employment and currently enjoying gardening and making a home for their family.

Their children are Nicole Bradley of Denton, Texas and Denice Gray of Hutchinson. They have five grandchildren; Jacqueline, Jocelyn, Isaiah and Oryaun of Texas and Andryce of Hutchinson, one great-grandchild, Nalani of Texas and another one on the way!

Their children and grandchildren are hosting a reception to honor their marriage. The reception will be at the Knights of Columbus building in Hutchinson on June 15.

To God be the Glory, great things He has done.