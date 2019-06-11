If the idea of traveling to space excites you, you'd better start saving.

Space X, a company started by Elon Musk, plans to soon start flying tourists to the ISS, CNBC reports. The cost? About $52 million.

Yes, $52 million.

One company, Bigelow Aerospace, has apparently already placed a reservation for several spots.

NASA said last week that it would open the ISS to visitors as soon as next year. Guests can stay for up to 30 days.

The space agency will reportedly get $35,000 per visitor per day. The money covers expenses such as food and air.