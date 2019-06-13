On Friday night, HorseThief Reservoir will begin its eighth annual HorseThief The Festival, a two-day music festival with camp activities in between acts.

The festival will kick off at the Jetmore campground with back-to-back performances of Savanna Chestnut, a Kansas native, and the duo Terra Bella from 9 p.m. to midnight. On Saturday night, the music continues with Gethen Jenkins at 8 p.m., Kimberly Dunn at 9:15 p.m. and headliner Josh Ward at 10:30 p.m., again ending at midnight.

The lineup is one of country, rock and soul, said Rocking M Media general manager Josh Roesener, who is co-coordinating the festival. Terra Bellais a jolt of ‘90s country followed by Jenkins’ tradition-breaking Americana, Dunn’s collision of Dolly Parton and the Foo Fighters and Ward’s twangs of modern Red Dirt.

“If you like country music and you like a good party, this is the place to be,” Roesener said.

Saturday morning and afternoon won’t be quiet either. A fishing tournament on the reservoir opens registration at 5:30 a.m. and the competition from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the same time, runners can dash through the By The Dam 5K, a race down the reservoir’s dam, beginning at 8 a.m. with 7 a.m. registration. Registration is closed for a mud volleyball tournament at 9 a.m. and a corn hole tournament at 3 p.m., but spectators are welcome to watch from the sidelines, Roesener said. At 3:30 p.m., the winners of the fishing tournament will be announced.

In the afternoon, the Dodge City Car Club will set up an informal car show, while the club’s Dodge City Sweethearts, a group of women dolled up in vintage ‘50s attire, will entertain at 4 p.m., Roesener said. He said the car show and corn hole tournament are both new this year. Throughout both days, food vendors and a $2 beer garden will be available to all who enter.

The weekend will wrap up with a Sunrise-Sunset Free Family Fun Day on Sunday, where all visitors will enjoy free admission to the park.

Weekend passes cost $40 and can be purchased online at horsethieffestival.com or at the gate. For more information, call the Rocking M Media office at 620-225-8080.

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.